Hugs can help improve a person’s mental state and even lower blood pressure. For this purpose, the HuggieBot 2.0 robot was created by ➊. It has a soft and warm body, and there is always a smile on the monitor. In addition, the robot is able to regulate the strength of the hug itself.

In fact, during the pandemic, the demand for so-called social robots has grown (last year, robotics were sold for $ 10 billion). One of them is the furry robot Molfin ➋, which looks like a rabbit. It completely mimics the positive emotions of pets, especially when petted.

The expensive humanoid Sophia ➌ is planned to be mass-produced. An artificial woman with the help of gestures and changing facial expressions is able to convey six dozen emotions and conduct simple conversations.

A simpler and cheaper companion robot model is the Cutii ➍ wheeled robot. He knows how to distinguish voices, can adapt to the character of the owner, play and make video calls.

Another wheeled robot Aeolus Robotics ➎ was equipped with arms, with which it can bring slippers, a glass of water or wash the floor.

There are robots for caring for pets. Peddy ➏ will take care of cats and dogs, if there are no owners at home – feed and provide video monitoring. And Ebo Catpal ❼ can entertain animals by simulating different sounds and movements.