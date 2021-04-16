Yesterday was a special day for Resident Evil lovers. Capcom held an event that not only allowed us to discover more about the long-awaited Resident Evil Village, but also held other surprises. One of the most unexpected was the announcement that Resident Evil is coming to Dead by Daylight in DLC form this coming June, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Behavior game. That is why today we ask ourselves which Resident Evil villain will be Dead by Daylight’s new killer, among the many existing possibilities. Resident Evil is a saga full of memorable enemies that deserve their place in this asymmetric multiplayer game.

Which Resident Evil villain will be the new assassin in Dead by Daylight?

Zombie

A generic zombie would be a possibility, and a meaningful one indeed. And it is that the zombie is the most characteristic basic enemy of the Capcom saga, although the truth is that perhaps Behavior would be wasting the potential of Resident Evil.

Tyrant

The final boss of the first Resident Evil, a bio-organic weapon emerged from the T virus, is a mythical villain from the franchise. His gigantic claw and massive strength make him a fearsome enemy, also in Dead by Daylight.

Mr x

The Tyrant T-103, popularly known as Mr. X, is a toothache. Without being too fast, he is a tireless, unbeatable, indestructible pursuer. If he manages to reach you, you are lost. Such a killer would make sense in Dead by Daylight.

nemesis

The evolution of all of them is Nemesis, the main enemy of Resident Evil 3. A very fast villain, with immense strength and with enough intelligence to carry and use weapons. Perhaps his presence in Dead by Daylight would be too unbalanced, but it would instill excruciating fear in the survivors.

Albert wesker

Last but not least, we have the option of a human-looking assassin. Albert Wesker betrayed STARS and collaborated with Umbrella in search of power. We have seen him fight on more than one occasion and we know what he is capable of. Would it fit in Dead by Daylight?

These are some of the proposals that Behavior Interactive will surely have shuffled to introduce in Dead by Daylight next June. However we will have to wait until May 25 to know all the details. Will two survivors arrive at the same time as happened with Stranger Things? Resident Evil has heroes the likes of Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield or Ada Wong, so casting two survivors instead of one would be a smart move.