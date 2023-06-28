Home page World

From: Nina Brugger

The earth is getting warmer due to climate change. As a result, entire continents could become too hot – and consequently uninhabitable.

Bremen – Heat waves, little rain, drought in many places, followed by Extreme weather like the thunderstorms of late June 2023 – the effects of climate change are already being felt in Germany. It is obvious that this could get worse in the future. But the danger lies not only in the high costs or wars that could result from this, but also in the heat itself. It could endanger the homes of billions of people.

Certain regions are becoming uninhabitable due to climate change, here a forest fire on the Alkönig in the Taunus © Jan Eifert/Imago

Climate change: This is why regions could become uninhabitable

If the average annual temperature in a region is over 29 degrees Celsius, it is difficult to live there zeit.de. Although 29 degrees doesn’t sound like it at first, the natural living conditions would be characterized by extreme heat. Without measures to cool buildings and entire cities, it would be life-threatening to stay outside in the long run. If you compare the mean annual temperature, the majority of people live in regions that have an average of around 13 degrees. In Germany, the mean annual temperature last year was 10.5 degrees. The comparisons show that every degree of global warming has an impact on the regions in which people can live.

The above-mentioned average value of 13 degrees mean annual temperature also corresponds to the so-called “human climate niche”. This niche describes the regions of the earth where people prefer to live because of their climatic conditions. The optimal annual mean temperature is around eleven to 15 degrees Celsius. This came from a study out, the researchers in May in the magazine Nature Sustainability published. The niche is to become a new dimension in the discussion about global warming and climate change.

Uninhabitable regions: Currently around 60 million people are affected

Climate change is already a threat to human health: around 60 million people are living under these circumstances today, according to the study. If warming were to increase to two degrees, around nine percent of the world’s population would be affected, around 820 million people. If the demographic change is taken into account, according to which strong population growth is expected, with global warming of 3.6 degrees in 2070 it would be more than a third of the world population, around 3.3 billion people.

Climate change: Which regions could become uninhabitable?

The consequence of excessive global warming would be regions that would be difficult or impossible to live in. According to the study mentioned above, these are at 3.6 degrees of global warming:

countries in North Africa

the Arabian Peninsula

half of South America

large parts of India and Southeast Asia

the north of Australia

The study clearly shows what consequences climate change could have in the short or long term. It also showed that with a warming of 2.7 degrees in the course of this century, more than 1,000 cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants are in life-threatening regions. This is also due to the dense settlement construction, which leads to the cities heating up more.