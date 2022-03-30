The pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions have thrown the world into disarray in recent years, but that hasn’t stopped the world’s ultra-rich population from growing at a strong pace.

New data from Wealth Report This year’s data from Knight Frank show that the number of ultra-high net worth individuals grew by 9.3% between 2020 and 2021. Almost all regions saw an increase in ultra-rich people over the period.

+ Datafolha: economic situation worsens for the poorest and improves for the richest

The view above the report explores the global distribution of super-rich people. Below, we will also see how populations are expected to grow in the future.

The world’s ultra-rich by region

The ultra-rich are defined as having net assets of $30 million or more, including their primary residence.

With over 230,000 ultra-rich in 2021, North America has the largest subset globally, followed by Asia with nearly 170,000. Last year, the ultra-rich population increased by 12.2% and 7.2% in these regions, respectively.

Following North America and Asia is Europe. In 2021, the top countries for the ultra-rich were France (30,000), Germany (28,000), the UK (25,000) and Italy (17,000). On a per capita basis, Monaco is the highest in the world with five people per thousand inhabitants.

Interestingly, the ultra-rich in Russia and the CIS (6,500) grew the second fastest in all regions at 11.2%. The recovery in oil prices, property prices and stock market valuations likely bolstered this growth. However, the crippling sanctions and economic consequences resulting from the invasion of Ukraine could substantially damage the wealth of the oligarchs for many years to come.

Growing fast

How will ultra-rich populations change over the next five years?

Globally, the number of the ultra-rich is expected to increase by a staggering 28% by 2026. (Still, it’s worth noting that growth between 2016-2021 was nearly three times that rate, up from 75%).

Asia is expected to have the highest growth rate, along with Australasia. In five years, the ultra-rich are expected to increase by 33% in both regions. Singapore’s projection is that its ultra-rich population will grow by 268%, while the ultra-rich living in mainland China are expected to grow by more than 42%.

Meanwhile, North America is expected to grow by 28%, or reach a total of 300,000 ultra-rich by 2026.

Significant growth is also projected across Latin America. Amid rampant hyperinflation, Argentina is estimated to have a 38% expansion in its ultra-rich population.

