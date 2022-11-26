The Qatar 2022 World Cup has already begun and both soccer fans and not-so-soccer fans are eager to get to know in depth the coaches and soccer players who will be present in each of the 64 matches of the World Cup, the most exciting tournament of all.
Next, in this case, we will review in 90min the list of coaches who have already played in a tournament of this magnitude, but as footballers. How many? Let’s see.
He currently directs the Argentine soccer team, he played a match as a defender in the 2006 World Cup in Germany. He is standing out more as a coach, winning the Copa América and the Finalissima. We’ll see how it goes in the World Cup.
The current coach of France is the only one who already has experience as a coach in a World Cup. As a player he played six games in the 1998 World Cup in France, being champion.
The DT of Spain played 12 games as a player in three World Cups: United States 1994, France 1998 and Korea/Japan 2002 and scored 2 goals.
The current Cameroonian coach played as a defender and did so in four World Cups: United States 1994, France 1998, Korea/Japan 2002 and South Africa 2010.
He is currently the coach of the Ghana national team, he played two games as a midfielder in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
He is the current coach of the United States national team. He played in the World Cups in Korea / Japan 2002 and Germany 2006, playing two games.
The current Senegalese coach played as a midfielder in four matches at the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup.
The current DT of South Korea played as a midfielder and played the three matches of the group stage of the World Cup in Korea and Japan in 2002 with the Portuguese team.
