He Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI)with a rich history which has significantly influenced the political life of Mexicofaces in the 21st century the challenge of modernize to respond to the new social demands and contribute to the comprehensive development of the country. This proposal of modernization seeks to transform it into a political institute closest to societycapable of meeting and directing social demands, raising the quality of life of the population, to do respect the law and make Mexico a better place to live.

The first pillar of this modernization is the closeness to society. He PRI must be open to constant and effective communication with the citizenslistening to their concerns and needsThe implementation of consultation forums, digital interaction platforms and the creation of citizen councils are fundamental tools to achieve this closeness. The objective is for citizens not only to feel that their voice is heard, but also to see their demands reflected in the party’s actions and policies.

Addressing and addressing social demands requires a real and effective commitment to the population. This requires updating and strengthening the party structures to respond efficiently to emerging demands in areas such as health, education, employment and security. modernization of the PRI It involves the adoption of innovative technologies and methodologies to manage these demands, ensuring a rapid and appropriate response.

The PRI proposal Modernization must include the design of policies and programs aimed at improving the quality of life of all Mexicans. This ranges from the creation of decent and well-paid jobs to universal access to quality health services and inclusive and equitable education. Modernization also includes the promotion of sustainable development policies that allow for responsible and beneficial economic growth for all sectors of society.

A crucial aspect of the PRI’s modernization is the strengthening of the rule of law and absolute respect for legality. The party is committed to promoting a culture of legality and transparency both within its ranks and at the governmental level. This includes fighting corruption and impunity, ensuring that public servants act ethically and responsibly.

The vision of a modernized PRI is an ambitious and necessary proposal. By transforming itself into an institution close to society, capable of addressing and directing social demands, raising the quality of life of the population and enforcing the law, the PRI not only adapts to new realities, but also positions itself as a key player in the construction of a more just and prosperous Mexico. The modernization of the PRI is, ultimately, a modernization of Mexico itself, where every person can live with dignity and hope for a better future.

Alejandro Moreno is a candidate for the National Presidency of the PRI.

