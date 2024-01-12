Two brilliant Porsche restomods are on display at Interclassics, but which would you choose?

We've talked about restomod Porsches often enough. In fact, to create an overview, we have listed the best-known versions. At the time, the market for Porsches that combine old and new did not stand still, but what has already been built still appears often enough. My colleague Machiel came across two from two fairly well-known builders.

Von Schmidt

The first is this Von Schmidt. That sounds German, but every Von Schmidt is built in our own Oss. The basis is a Porsche 964, which is then converted to resemble a Porsche 911 'F-body'. Look like the original 911 while the technology is much more modern: kick ass. Personalization is sacred in these types of projects and Von Schmidt is no different. A dark green color was chosen for this example, probably Porsche's own Oak Green Metallic. This is assisted by gold details such as the rims, a gold stripe and beige seats. Very successful!

Singer

The Von Schmidt has to be though shine share with another restomod-911. Not the least name either: there is a real Singer 911 at Interclassics. Singer is always seen as 'the original'. The American company was early to convert 911s in such a way that they included new technology with the old looks. The craftsmanship in particular is always reflected in Singers. There are many versions nowadays: in addition to the classic 'Carrera', there is also the DLS (Dynamics and Lightweight Study), the Turbo and even a special tribute to the Porsche 934/5.

The copy on Interclassics is a classic Singer. The recipe for this one is very similar to the recipe for the Von Schmidt: the basis is a 964 Carrera, a completely custom-made carriage has been built on it and the engine has been overhauled. The copy in question is also beige, but in terms of exterior. The interior here is green with a Pepita motif. At Singer too, everything is according to the customer's wishes and both these companies have never released two identical cars in terms of specification.

Choose

So, take your pick. Dutch pride in the Von Schmidt, or 'the original' by Singer. Which one is allowed in your virtual garage?

