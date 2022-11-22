When a player begins his career, without a doubt, he dreams of winning the #BenditaChampions, the best club tournament, or the World Cup with his team. But there are only a few who have managed to win both titles in the history of football, but only a very privileged few have managed to win both titles in the same season. Only 11 players throughout history have achieved this impressive achievement with the particularity that all of them played for two teams when they were able to celebrate these conquests: Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
Next we review the 11 lucky ones who lifted the #BenditaChampions and a World Cup in the same season:
It was in the 2002 season when he won the #BenditaChampions with Real Madrid and the World Cup in Korea and Japan with Brazil.
He was a member of the Real Madrid squads in 2014 when they defeated Atlético de Madrid 4-1 in the Final and the German team in Brazil that beat Argentina in the final.
The last to achieve it since he did it in 2018 with France and Real Madrid. One of the most successful defenders in history.
The defender took these achievements in 1998 when he was a member of the France and Real Madrid teams.
In 1974, he won the #BenditaChampions with Bayern Munich and the World Cup with Germany, which hosted that edition.
The relentless striker managed to join this list after lifting the #BenditaChampions with Bayern Munich and the World Cup with Germany
He was also part of the Bayern Munich and Germany teams that won the #BenditaChampions and the World Cup.
The historic defender achieved this milestone in 1974 as he lifted the titles being the captain of Bayern Munich and Germany.
He was also part of that historic Bayern Munich team that led Germany to the world title in 1974.
The only goalkeeper on this list who was also part of the Bayern Munich and Germany champion teams in 1974.
Not well remembered but he was part of the German and Bayern Munich teams that won both titles in 1974.
Remember that the #BenditaChampions returns to the HBO MAX screen from next February 14, 2023 with the best matches and all the world soccer stars looking to raise “The Eared Ear”
Will anyone be added to this prestigious list?
#players #won #World #Cup #Champions #League #season
Leave a Reply