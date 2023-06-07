Atlético de Madrid is already planning next season, and is looking for top-level signings to reinforce the team and be able to start the next campaign in the same way that this one ended. Here are the latest rumors:
His signing is an open secret, Simeone also confirmed his arrival in the last interview he gave. He will leave the relegated Leicester and there is talk of the possibility that they could go for Tielemans.
The Argentine midfielder has a contract with PSG until 2024, but he does not count at the French club and has to find a way out. And Atlético needs to reinforce itself in that position. At 28 years old, he has not had a good performance at Juventus, although he is a valued player. A seasoned, veteran footballer with a journey ahead of him.
The Spanish footballer had a termination clause of 70 million euros, but having been relegated it has been reduced to 10 million, an affordable figure for any first division team. Sergi is a midfielder with a great sense of the game. A conductor who would greatly strengthen Atlético.
It would be one of the signings to reinforce the right side, but it would not come to be a starter. He would compete with Nahuel and be a role player, to give the Argentine rest when he needs it. Throughout the campaign he has played at a high level in LaLiga and has made several clubs interested in him.
Simeone has been loving the footballer since 2021, but before entering they have to let him out. They will look for PSG to give them the player’s services for next season.
Atlético de Madrid has been interested in the last hours in the left side of Borussia Dortmund. Bayern Munich is also on the trail.
