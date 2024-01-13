For many teams, having competitions like this played in the middle of the season causes them to lose great differential players for their national and continental competitions, but for the majority, the opportunity to defend your country's shield is far above the of any team. For this reason, the biggest stars in world football are waiting for occasions like this to bring the greatest joy to their country and here we present who are the best of all these stars who will go to the Africa Cup:
The Nigerian striker is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the Africa Cup. After problems with his own team from which he has openly said that he wants to leave, and this is being a complicated transfer market on a personal level, the change of scenery and playing with his national team will serve as a showcase to show that he is still one of the best in assumption.
The former right back for Real Madrid and who now plays for the Parisian team, is one of the best in the world in his position. He already managed to take his team to the semi-finals of the last World Cup and both he and his team are in great shape and this Africa Cup may serve to consecrate it.
Mohamed Salah is a differential player who enters the conversation of being the best in the history of his continent, one of the best in the history of the Premier League and a large number of merits and marks impossible for the vast majority of players. It may be his last chance to play in a competition like this, and no one doubts that he will give everything possible to crown it.
West Ham's new signing has been playing at a high level for a few seasons, and the current season is giving him a name internationally in a league as important as the Premier League. Ghana has a great team and led by him they can reach very relevant rounds.
The Guinean forward is being one of the biggest discoveries of the season globally. At 27 years old, he has reached a maturity at a football level that everyone dreams of, 19 goals and 2 assists in 16 games are making this the best season of his life and a great tournament is expected from him .
The young central defender from Burkina Faso is already one of the best young players in the world and in his position and one of the best valued. Despite not having the best team in the competition, his leadership can get them through more than one round and compete at a high level.
He may be the one furthest from the media spotlight, he may be the one in a minor league, but the Senegalese's quality is undoubted. One of the best in his region and the best in the history of his team, always to be taken into account in short tournaments like this where he can do a lot of damage and where he already led his nation to win an African Cup.
#players #follow #Africa #Cup #Salah #Mané #Hakimi
Leave a Reply