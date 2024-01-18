When everything seemed calm within America, the market has been activated within Coapa. The club has received offers from Europe for several of its players and more than one has advanced options to leave, Álvaro Fidalgo being the name with the most options to emigrate, since the player has the desire to return to his country, in addition, he has a offer from Betis and it seems that the movement can be completed. Thus, it is possible that those from Coapa will have to look for a replacement in Mexico and there are several names that can fulfill the tasks of the 'maguito'.
More news about America
America already has the first in its squad, Diego Valdés. The Chilean has been used by André Jardine as a '10', but the player has the potential to perfectly fulfill the Iberian's functions, beyond the fact that it is not his preferred position, it is something that he did for a long time at Santos.
América paused its movements for Erick Sánchez after the lack of departures, but, now that the Spaniard is close to leaving, by far the Pachuca player is the most similar in the local market to Álvaro, in addition, his departure to Europe It has become complicated and the eagles are more tempting than Pachuca itself.
Complex due to his recent renewal and his desire to go to Europe, but there is no doubt that Marcel Ruíz has all the sporting potential to occupy Fidalgo's position, it is the position in which he has played all his life and today the national team He is at a very high level of play.
Although he was born as a holding back, Fidel Ambríz has evolved to the point of being an all-round midfielder. In fact, in the last league, just against América, he showed all his talent and at 20 years old, he could be a long-term signing. The obstacle, yes, the same one that Chivas had, its price of at least 10 million dollars.
In any case, America will not move in the market until the future of the 'maguito' is finalized.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#players #local #market #replacement #Álvaro #Fidalgo #América
Leave a Reply