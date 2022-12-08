The round of 16 is over and there are only 8 countries left in the 2022 World Cup. The first qualifying round left us with great individual performances from several of the great players of the tournament and also from other soccer players who surprised with their ability.
Croatia owes their place in the World Cup quarterfinals to their goalkeeper. Livakovic kept the box empty throughout the game against Japan and in the penalty shootout he was the hero.
The Dutch winger had a great game against the United States from the right, contributing in attack and defense.
Despite the great competition that there is in the defense of France, the Bayern Munich central defender has imposed himself on everyone with great determination and against Poland dried up Lewandowski.
The Brazilian central defender has been the best defender of the round, not only because of his defensive display but also because of his ability with the ball at his feet.
With Nuno Mendes’ injury there were many doubts and it was even suggested that Cancelo play with a different leg, but Guerreiro took it upon himself against Switzerland to silence any doubt with a perfect match, goal included.
The Moroccan midfielder was a pain in the ass against Spain. His imposing physique allowed him to win all the duels in midfield and did not allow Pedri, Gavi and Busquets to be comfortable, preventing Spain from deploying its football.
He is being one of the big names in the World Cup in Qatar and against Senegal he did not miss the appointment. He was the engine of the team and generated a lot of danger with his vision and overflow.
The canarinha struck down South Korea and one of the culprits of the Brazilian superiority was Paquetá, who with his game and the goal, allowed Brazil to play very comfortably.
The Argentinian star pulled his team’s car once again against a very well planted Australia. Messi scored a great goal and had some fantastic plays that could have ended up in the back of the net as well.
The PSG forward excelled against Poland, since in addition to scoring, he overflowed on the left wing and drove the Polish defenders crazy.
He had the difficult ballot of starting as a striker leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, and his pulse did not waver. He scored a wonderful hat-trick despite being only 21 years old, and is now aiming to start again in the quarterfinals.
