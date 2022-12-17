When the grand final is played tomorrow, a World Cup match will not be played again for another three and a half years. The wait can be eternal, but it always ends up being worth it.
Today at 90min we bring you the players who have generated the most goals, through goals and assists, in this 2022 World Cup in Qatar:
Many French thought they would miss the figure of Karim Benzema, but once again, Oliver Giroud, who is already the top scorer in the history of the French team, has shown his face adding four goals.
The Spanish player only played one starting game and even so, in the four games that the Spanish team has been able to play, he has had time to score three goals and give an assist.
He began the championship as a substitute, being the player who used to enter the field of play in the second half to rest Lautaro Martínez. He reaches the final as one of the undisputed greats after having scored four targets.
Undoubtedly the best player in a Portuguese team that failed to advance from the quarterfinals. He ended up falling against the almighty Morocco. Two goals and three assists for the great Bruno Fernandes.
It has not been an excellent World Cup for Kane, and even so he has managed to distribute three assists Y annotate two targets. He left with the thorn of the missed penalty in the final stretch of the quarterfinal match against France.
The PSG striker has established himself as one of the great stars of this World Cup. In the absence of a meeting, he already accumulates five points and has managed to distribute two assists. He aspires to be the hero of the grand finale.
With 35 years behind him, he has managed to be the best footballer in the entire championship. Right now he is the top scorer tied with Mbappé at five goalsand also the maximum assistant tied with players like Bruno Fernandes or Griezmann with three goal passes.
