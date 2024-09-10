Cruz Azul is currently the best team in Liga MX, although they do not have the most powerful roster in Mexico, it is a fact that the team from the capital of the country plays the best soccer in the entire local tournament. Despite the great sporting moment of those from La Noria, the current management has shown that it works over time, being the case, it always thinks about the immediate future of the squad and one of the players who can leave it in winter is Camilo Candido, so, below we present a list of possible replacements.
The Pachuca and Mexican national team youth player has shown remarkable development in his career. From being born as a winger, he has evolved into a very effective full-back in defense and with enormous offensive presence. Today, his level is far above that of Candido.
It is not for nothing that the Uruguayan was scouted by both Monterrey and América last summer. Juan is a constant back-and-forth player, with outstanding physical fitness. In addition, he has a very polished technique and a high contribution in goals and assists, despite this, his best quality is his punctuality in marking.
Salvador’s name was on Cruz Azul’s table last summer, but in the end, the Mexican preferred to leave for León, leaving América aside. Indeed, Reyes achieved his first goal, to be a permanent starter, however, today he plays for the third worst team in Liga MX, so that continuity is of little use. That being the case, Anselmi is the type of coach who, among his virtues, has the ability to recover lost talent and the ‘chava’ could be a huge bet.
By far the best option, but at the same time the furthest away. Gallardo has all the profile of a player that Anselmi likes, in fact, his style is almost identical to that of Rotondi, a starter over Candido, however, his signing would not be easy, Toluca paid 4.5 million dollars for his transfer this summer and his performance has been superlative, even returning to the Mexican National Team, so those from the State of Mexico do not have a great need to transfer him.
