Forewarned is forearmed, Julian Alvarez made it clear that his idea was to leave Manchester City and today, he is more out than in the club, as the board of the Premier League champions are already analysing offers for the Argentine. That being the case, ‘the spider’ will leave money as well as a gap in the squad for City to move for a quality replacement and below, we present options of players whose profile can perfectly cover the loss of the attacker.
Although Olmo is negotiating his arrival at Barcelona, the player is still on the market and it is no secret that Guardiola is a huge admirer of Dani. His profile must be as close to that of Julián Álvarez as there is, a player who can play all over the attacking area, as capable of assisting as scoring.
Although being a false ‘9’ is not his best quality, it is not a position he is unfamiliar with. Jamal is a natural ’10’ with a high goal percentage, his best performance is shown when he is in the centre of the field and he could well be a perfect partner for Erling Haaland. The German is considering leaving Bayern and City looks like a tempting destination.
Eberechi is coming off the best season of his career and at 26 years old he is at the peak of his performance, with enormous physical potential. He is perhaps the one who can perform the least as a striker, however, he is an excellent attacking midfielder and can also cover other areas of the midfield.
Perhaps the most capable of performing like Julián, as he has done for both Madrid and the Brazilian national team, Rodrygo is a player that Pep Guardiola has liked for a long time and now, the same player has thrown a few flowers at City. He is at the bottom of the table because, beyond being the most capable, his departure from Ancelotti’s team this summer seems far away.
