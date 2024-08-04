🚨🇦🇷 Julián Álvarez’s agent will be in Europe next week to discuss with Man City.

Manchester City can let him leave if Álvarez wants to go… but only for an important fee as City won’t accept bids in the region of €40/50m.

PSG and Atlético, calling Álvarez’s agent since June. pic.twitter.com/uGGmfnce7I

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2024