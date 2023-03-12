Saturday, March 11, 2023, 7:36 p.m.





Finishing the water from a plastic bottle and refilling it is a very common gesture. In this way, another life is given to the polluting material and the expense of not having to buy another is also saved. However, it may not be as good an idea as it seems, since the reality is that these containers are not made to be reused indefinitely due to their composition.

Plastic is made up of different chemical compounds such as polypropylene, copolyester and polyethylene, as well as containing BPA, an industrial chemical. Its composition means that the containers and bottles made of this material are light in weight and can be durable. But not all of them are safe in a persistent way, but there are certain polymers that come off and are released with water, such as when they are exposed to heat.

The truth is that the original use of plastic containers is for single use, so refilling them is not recommended, especially if it is sustained over time. But keep in mind that the maintenance that is given will also be key, because keeping the containers clean and without exposing them to high temperatures helps to keep them safer.

However, there is a most reliable indicator to know if a bottle can be reused or not: the identification numbers. They can be found at the base of the plastic bottle and indicate what they are made of to know if they are safe. They are usually surrounded by a triangle and can be a number from 1 to 7. If it is a 2, 4 or 5, the bottle will be safe for reuse. On the contrary, 3, 6 and 7 indicate that it may have harmful effects on health because it contains PVC, polycarbonate or other chemical elements.

By paying attention to this detail it is possible to ensure correct use of the bottles. But certain risks can also be avoided by choosing a refillable bottle made of a safer material such as glass, stainless steel or silicone. In this case you will only have to worry about keeping it clean and in good condition.