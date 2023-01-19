A man comes to the doctor: he is in great difficulty breathing. He can’t breathe. So what do you do as a doctor? Helping, of course, provide the best possible care.

But then another patient comes in with serious complaints. And another one. The IC suddenly fills up. So scale up: these people need help now, the other, less urgent patients can wait. Saving lives, that’s why you became a healthcare provider. It’s your duty.

In medical ethics, this reflex is called the rule of rescue mentioned: a patient standing in front of you and in need of acute care, will not let you down. But there may be hundreds of invisible patients on waiting lists for less urgent care, such as cancer treatment, hip surgery or organ transplants.

In the short term, the rule of rescue saves lives, but if the priority for acute care persists for too long, people on the waiting lists will die, become more seriously ill, or permanently lose their quality of life. On balance, the choice can therefore be detrimental to the health of society.

The priority for ‘acute’ is a well-known psychological phenomenon in healthcare, and it also occurred during the corona crisis. A logical response, says Martine de Vries, “in the heat of the battle and with the Italian situation on television”. She is chair of the Center for Ethics and Health (CEG), professor of medical ethics at Leiden University and pediatrician at the Leiden University Medical Center.

The fact that the rule of rescue was applied fairly consistently in the corona crisis, and there was little attention for other options, is due to a lack of guidelines, says De Vries. That is why the CEG is issuing recommendations for such guidelines this Friday; the so-called ‘declaration’ Code Red. How can you react if care resources are scarce for a long time, and what considerations do you make?

Moral frames

These are all relevant questions about dilemmas in healthcare. The corona crisis made the scarcity in healthcare emphatically visible: IC beds, healthcare personnel, respirators, protective equipment. But there has been a growing imbalance between supply and demand for some time.

As a result, the need for moral frameworks has also grown strongly, says cardiologist and intensivist Iwan van der Horst, also a professor in Maastricht and chairman of the Dutch Association for Intensive Care. The report that the CEG is now publishing is not only a solution for healthcare providers, but also, in particular, for policymakers. Because, he says, the choice of how to act during that corona peak should actually “never have been left to the individual healthcare provider’s plate”.

Ivan van der Horst (51) is a cardiologist and intensivist. He is also a professor in Maastricht and chairman of the Dutch Association for Intensive Care. Martin deVries (48) is a pediatrician at the Leiden University Medical Center, chairman of the Center for Ethics and Health (CEG), and professor of medical ethics at Leiden University.

Van der Horst: “If a patient is registered with you as a doctor or nurse, you will help them. But then, in the event of scarcity, you make the choice not to provide care to someone else. It is almost impossible for a care provider to choose ‘in the moment’ for the person you don’t see. If agreements have been made about this in advance, you act accordingly. Then you also know that afterwards you will always be supported in that choice.”

Is the situation in healthcare now so serious that such choices already have to be made?

Van der Horst: “At the moment there is no absolute scarcity, where we really cannot do certain things. There is, however, relative scarcity: in principle we can do everything, but not everything today, tomorrow or in the coming weeks. So we have to make choices, and these can ultimately have adverse consequences. It is not yet the case that certain choices lead directly to damage, but that situation is just around the corner. If it gets a little busier, we can end up there.”

DeVries: “That is why we are now publishing this report. You don’t want to have the discussion when you’re already making those choices at the bedside. Time is needed to sit around the table and draw up protocols with the right knowledge. That time is still here.”

Do you expect the right people to take that time now?

Van der Horst: “I do receive those signals from my fellow doctors. We used to make choices, but we were less aware of the trade-offs. Now I notice that people in the field are becoming more aware of the choices we make, and are therefore also discussing the criteria based on which we make those choices. Only, that conversation should not only be held in the professional group, but also by policymakers.”

DeVries: “The government has to take the lead this time. In 2012, the CEG issued a similar report on fair selection during a pandemic. That disappeared in a drawer, and was fished out when Covid broke out. By then it was already too late: no thought had ever been given to what was in the description and how that could be translated into policy. Therefore, the choice was left to the people standing at the bedside.

“Now that Covid is less in the foreground, there may be a tendency to move on business as usual, but the scarcity is structural. It squeaks and creaks chronically in healthcare. A flu peak already causes disruption. We have to do something about that now.”

What does that look like, a government that takes control?

DeVries: “Legislation is not going to be a solution here: it is often too vague. Taking control and taking responsibility can also be done by facilitating the conversation between representatives of society, patient organizations and care providers. Based on that, protocols must be created.”

Van der Horst: “It is therefore not about the government saying: this is allowed and that is not allowed. Healthcare situations are never black and white. There must be a written policy to fall back on. Then everyone will be treated the same everywhere: it cannot be the case that a patient in a hospital in Alkmaar receives a different treatment than a patient in Roermond.”

DeVries: “Patients and citizens must also be represented in those conversations. It is important that these are two separate groups: the perspective of someone with an illness is really different from that of someone in good health.”

Three starting points

The CEG monitoring report distinguishes three ethical perspectives from which to act. The ‘utilitarian perspective’ aims to maximize health gains. It matters what the chance of success of a treatment is, how many years of life a patient gains and what the quality is. The chance of being given priority decreases if someone is older or has several disorders.

On the other hand, there is the ‘egalitarian perspective’, which assumes full equality. Every patient has an equal right to treatment. Scarcity can then be a reason to lower the quality of care to an ‘acceptable lower limit’, so that as many people as possible can be treated.

The third perspective is ‘prioritism’. Priority is given to the most vulnerable people. The worse someone is, the sooner someone will be helped.

The three principles are inevitably in conflict with each other. For example, the assumption of health benefits automatically detracts from a value such as equality. Nevertheless, all perspectives must be given a role in policy, says De Vries. “During the corona crisis, we sometimes forgot certain patient groups. Giving priority to people in greatest need seems like a nice solution, but there is more to take into account. We want to show that with this document.”

Giving priority to people in greatest need seems like a nice solution, but there is more to take into account

Van der Horst: “If this makes doctors realize that there is more than the patient in front of them, that is already progress.”

As an option to balance very different considerations, the monitoring report mentions the introduction of a kind of points system. All kinds of factors are taken into account in this, and a weight is assigned to each factor. How old is someone? What other conditions does someone have? How does the condition interfere with functioning? What effect does it have on the total health gain if someone is helped or not?

Is such an all-encompassing calculation model feasible?

DeVries: “That is not up to us as CEG. It is an option that we put forward, also to provide insight into what certain choices mean for health gains for society as a whole or for certain vulnerable groups.”

Van der Horst: “It can serve as a guideline for considerations. At least then you have made a motivated choice that you can justify.”

So lowering the quality of care can also be part of the solution during long-term scarcity?

DeVries: “That also happened during the corona crisis. Then there was no one-on-one nursing in the ICU, but one nurse for three or four patients. There was a lot of uncertainty about this, because no lower limit had been set. In such a situation you can go from excellent to adequate care, but without sinking to the bottom. So agreements must also be made about that lower limit.”

Van der Horst: “We have to find space in the system – but I have a hard time calling that lesser quality. Patients must be able to assume that they are receiving the best care. We can build in that space by doing things differently, less or not at all – but not by doing anything less well. When I do something as a doctor, I always do it to the best of my ability. We never go for a six. You can measure the temperature of a child with pneumonia less often, but it has to be often enough.”