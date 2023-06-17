Let’s see which Panamera you should buy.

For today we have a very specific request. Normally, of course, we know which way the applicant wants to go, through small suggestions. But Autoblog reader John does not beat around the bush and knows exactly what he wants: a Porsche Panamera. He also knows exactly which generation: the first, but from after the facelift. He likes the model that comes after that even better, but unfortunately falls outside the budget. You have to set a limit somewhere.

John has also reviewed the Audi S7, BMW 650i GC and Mercedes CLS. He himself drove a Maserati Ghibli. For John, however, the Panamera is just what he’s looking for alongside his Polestar 2 on his venture.

But which Panamera should you have?

The Panamera is for the long journeys and for all private rides. The problem John has is WHICH Panamera to choose. Porsche has made so many variants of the Panamera that John is almost lost.

Because money does come around the corner a bit. So what are the costs? Which versions should you watch out for? Is the diesel an option? Or is the PHEV the best choice in the Netherlands? In short, if we wanted to help John on his way a bit. Of course we want that! In fact, we are also curious. The Panameras are now becoming affordable and they are cars that the partner (m / f) does not have to disagree with, given the rear seats and spacious trunk.

Which Panamera: wishes and requirements

Current car Polestar 2, Renault Clio Buy or lease Buy Business or private Privately Budget Up to €50,000 Fuel preference So I really have no idea Reason purchase Always wanted a Panamera Family composition Wife, 2 children Preferences Panamera after the facelift No-gos: Anything that isn’t a Panamera

Porsche Panamera S e-Hybrid (970)

€49,900

2013

110,000 km

What is it?

The version that everyone in the Netherlands chose! With this Panamera you could help the environment and you received incentives from the government for your excellent behavior. It is a complex car in which a few things are different from other Panameras. For example, it contains a long-stroke engine from Audi (the 3.0 TFSI), which is linked to an electric motor and eight-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the Cayenne with this powertrain, the Panamera S e-Hybrid has rear-wheel drive.

How does it drive?

Well, in the class of large PHEVs, this is simply the best driving. But now we compare it with other Panameras. You have extra mass and extra technology that is intended to save fuel. You miss that quicksilver and rousing character of the ‘real’ Panamera S here, namely. The engine is not hungry for revs. Of course, you can set it to sport mode, but it is still clear that this car is a compromise. A very good compromise, but still a compromise.

Panamera S e-Hybrid costs:

Consumption: 1 in 9.14

Fuel costs: €489

Weight: 2,095 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €125

Insurance: €160

Costs per month: € 774

Maintenance forecast

The more complex a car, the more complex the garage bill. And it doesn’t get much more complex than a Panamera e-Hybrid. The 3.0 TFSI engine is basically very strong, but keep an eye on the chain tensioners. You have to keep an eye on the degradation of the battery, replacing it is of course very expensive. Due to the high weight, you are faced with a high load and wear.

Depreciation forecast

Of all the Panameras of this generation, this one will be the least popular. The PHEV powertrain doesn’t increase the fun. The technology is now several years old. So it was modern at the time, but in 2023 it is obsolete and in 2030 it is antique.

Porsche Panamera Diesel (970)

€49,880

2015

80,000 km

What is it?

The Panamera for frequent drivers. The Porsche Cayenne was the first Porsche to get a diesel engine at the time, but the engine actually fits much better with the lighter Panamera. It is Audi’s 3.0 TDI. Initially it was a 250 hp unit, but this is the later version with 300 hp. The Panamera diesel always has rear-wheel drive. The automatic transmission is also not a PDK, but an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF. Pay attention to mileage. You always have to do that, but Panameras are cars where you don’t always lose the mileage. And nobody bought a Panamera diesel and then hardly drove it.

How does it drive?

You can view it in two ways. If this is the only Panamera you drive, you’re sold. Lots of torque, (just) enough horsepower and excellent handling. A V6 petrol sounds a lot better and makes the car more fun to drive. It’s also how you’re going to drive it. For long distances this is great. Not only because you have a lot of torque, but also because of the consumption. 1,000 km on a tank is no problem at all.

Panamera diesel costs

Consumption: 1 to 11.85

Fuel costs: €293

Weight: 1,900 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €202

Insurance: €200

Cost per month: 695

Maintenance forecast

The advantage of the 3.0 TDI engine is that it is used in a lot of Audi and Volkswagen models. Parts are no problem. The machine is known to be very strong. So of all Panameras, this is one of the cheaper ones to buy to maintain. However, there are typical diesel things that you have to take into account, such as a new particulate filter to get through the MOT.

Depreciation forecast

This is a tricky one. Because diesel is a little bit popular these days. This is mainly due to the favorable diesel price. Diesel is suddenly more interesting, especially if the excise tax credit is lifted. However, this is not a wise investment. Nobody really dreams of a Panamera diesel.

Porsche Panamera (970)

€49,945

What is it?

The entry-level Panamera! The most skewed version. The pauper-Pana. Or is it secretly the most brilliant variant? In the Netherlands we did not see this version much, because everyone went for the cheaper but faster e-Hybrid. The 3.6 engine is a special unit, with a very large bore and relatively short stroke. Many regular Panameras are import cars and some are really very bare-bones. Pay close attention to whether everything you want is also on it.

How does it drive?

Still very very good. After all, it is still a Porsche. The performance is not bad on paper, but remember that it is a turboless engine. So the couple who have a 640i are missing here. The V6s are often less luxuriously equipped, so you also have a simple setup. An advantage is that the weight is a lot lower than with other Panameras and that is good for handling. But perhaps the performance is just a little too average to justify the high costs. Saving a little bit for a late S with V6 might be an option.

Panamera costs

Consumption: 1 to 8.81

Fuel costs: €507

Weight: 1:770 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €101

Insurance: €170

Costs per month: € 778

Maintenance forecast

The slip-on has a few advantages over the other models. Firstly, there is less on it as standard and what is not on it will not break. That’s very nice. For example, the regular Panamera has coil springs (although air suspension could be ordered). Due to the lower weight, the components are also less stressed. The V6 is known to be quite robust and rear-wheel drive only means you don’t have to worry about a transfer case. It is also nice that you can shop in the budget from young models with few kilometers. Then you actually always have lower maintenance costs.

Depreciation forecast

While this may be the most sensible Panamera, it’s certainly not the most desirable. This car will also continue to depreciate. But you can also look at it differently: you have that with every fat German you buy for this amount.

Yolo: Porsche Panamera Executive Turbo (970)

€47,988

2013

105,000 km

What is it?

Almost the absolute top model of the Panamera range. It was a financial catastrophe for the previous owner, because the purchase price of the Panamera Turbo Executive is about twice as high as the rest of the cars in this overview. The 4.8 liter eight-cylinder (with a much larger bore than stroke) is a wonderful block with a lot of power: 520 hp and 700 Nm. This has a seven-speed PDK, not the eight-speed ZF automatic. A big difference is also the design and equipment. ‘Executive’ is not so much a rich trim level, but stands for a long wheelbase.

How does it drive?

Like a beast! But as a very well-mannered beast. The engine is of course the main attraction of this Panamera. The performance is bizarre for such a limo: from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 305 km/h. These are specifications from Porsche, so it will probably be a little faster. Partly because of the high weight, it is not a throw and throw car. Please note, because of the high consumption there is no 80 liter tank like the other Panameras in this overview, but one of 100 liters!

Cost Panamera Turbo Executive

Consumption: 1 in 7.23

Fuel costs: €618

Weight: 2,070 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €125

Insurance: €250

Cost per month: € 993

Maintenance forecast

By far the highest. At the time, this was one of the most complicated cars Porsche built, barring the 918 Spyder. It is very important that you maintain the car properly and if you do that at the Porsche dealer, it will cost a lot of money. Many items that were (possibly) optional with the above models are standard on the Turbo Executive. The air suspension, for example. All those things can all break and are all expensive to replace.

Depreciation forecast

There is a reason these versions are (relatively speaking) so cheap. They are not sporty versions like the GTS or a regular Turbo, but you do have ‘the most expensive’ of everything. The advantage is that most of the depreciation has already been done. If a car of 220,000 euros (before options) has already been 75% depreciated, you shouldn’t complain about depreciation. Tip: if you’re going to do this, try to look for the most obscure version in terms of color. Porsches in separate configuration are always appreciated later. Having said all that, this will write off for now, you know. Certainly if you are going to put some more kilometers on it, you can still write off ten to twenty grand in the coming years. These kinds of cars are simply not a quick trade.

Which Panamera to choose: conclusion

Driving a Panamera is expensive, very expensive. In terms of costs, it does not matter much whether you go for petrol, diesel or PHEV. It is important to keep in mind how you will use the car. Do you have a charging station and do you do a lot of short trips? Grab the PHEV. Is it long distances? Get the diesel. But there is one more important part and that is fun. Those are not really the PHEV and diesel. The Yolo is really Yolo, but there are still a few intermediate steps. We did a quick calculation and a Panamera S with the blown 3.0 V6 hardly saves in terms of costs with the normal one. In terms of depreciation, this is by far the best choice you can make. And it is also the nicest Panamera to drive (GTS aside).

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

