The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) offers different alternatives so that workers in the Mexican formal sector can buy their house or apartment.

Likewise, it should be taken into consideration that the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT) also makes available credits to remodel and improve houses and apartments of Mexican workers.

Which one is better? Infonavit offers 5 credit alternatives to remodel your home/Photo: screenshot

It is in this way that, according to what is detailed in the official web portal of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (INFONAVIT), The following are the credits that the federal agency offers to improve or remodel a house along with its main characteristics:

Mejoravit repairs

*Credit amount from $9,901.58 and up to $39,606.34, without exceeding 90% of the amount in your Housing Subaccount.

*Fixed 10% annual interest rate.

*You can choose from 1 to 5 years of credit term.

*Credit granted by Infonavit without leaving your home as collateral, the credit guarantee is the balance available in your Housing Subaccount.

*The credit resources will be granted by deposit to two cards, in one you can use 80% of the authorized credit amount for purchases in authorized stores and in another you can have 20% in cash for payment of labor.

Which one is better? Infonavit offers 5 credit alternatives to remodel your home/Photo: Freepik

Mejoravit renews

*Credit amount from $39,606.34 and up to $156,445.03, without exceeding 90% of the amount in your Housing Subaccount.

*Interest rate of 11% fixed annual rate.

*You can choose from 1 to 10 years of credit term.

I build Infonavit

*The amount of credit will depend on the modality you choose, your salary, the term, your credit history and the amount you have saved in your Housing Subaccount.

*The annual interest rate is 24%.

*CAT Construyo Infonavit = 26.8% “Total annual financing cost expressed in annual percentage terms that, for information and comparison purposes, incorporates all the costs and expenses inherent to the Credits.”

ImproveYes

*This credit will be granted in pesos.

*You do not need to have a current formal employment relationship.

*The term for paying your credit will be 5 years, that is, 60 monthly payments.

*You can request up to 90% of the savings you have in your housing subaccount with interest-free monthly payments.

*The minimum credit amount is $5,082.81 and the maximum credit amount is $145,586.29, capped at up to 90% of the available amount you have in your Housing Subaccount.

*The amount you have available in your Housing Subaccount remains as guarantee of the credit.

*Monthly credit payments can be made at affiliated banks and establishments.

Equip your house

*The minimum credit amount is $9,901.58 and the maximum is up to $66,010.56.

*If you do not want to use the card to pay for labor, you can also use it for purchases at authorized stores.

*Participating credit products: Traditional Credit or Infonavit Total for the purchase of a new or existing home.

*The time you have to make your improvement is up to 6 months after the signing date.

*The interest rate, term and conditions of Equipa tu Casa will be the same as the mortgage loan you acquired for the purchase of your home.

It should be taken into consideration that each of the credits to improve, remodel or repair a home that INFONAVIT gives to workers in the formal sector has your particular requirementswhich can be consulted directly on the federal agency's website.