New cars are expensive, we can all agree on that. The cause is partly due to everything that has to be on a car these days to keep it safe and clean. But what if there was an exception for older models? Which older car would you return for its original price? Preferably one that can keep up well in terms of comfort and convenience.

The reason for this article is Aries in the US. You can buy the latest 1500 for the equivalent of 36,500 euros. But those with a smaller budget can go home with the Ram 1500 Classic for the equivalent of 31,400 euros. Still saves more than 5,000 euros. This is the previous generation pickup, now sixteen years old, which Ram still builds as a price fighter alongside the latest model.

Here we had the Peugeot 206+ and the Daewoo Nexia

It used to happen in the Netherlands too. Peugeot kept the 206 in production as 206+ while the 207 was already there. And Daewoo still sold the old Kadett as Nexia. If you wanted to sell an older car new again, you would have to adapt so much to the latest requirements that it would probably be just as expensive as the current model. We are also not going to apply difficult inflation corrections. So this is a nice 'what if?'.

Who wouldn't want a Duster for 14k?

People would undoubtedly now be queuing for a simple 2010 Dacia Duster for 13,990 euros. Even a VW Polo now costs more than 27,000 euros. Better give us a brand new Golf 5 GTI from 2004 for about the same amount. And for what you now pay for a nice C-segmenter, in 2010 you also had a Saab 9-3 Sport Estate with a 2.0 Turbo.

But it doesn't have to be so grand or spectacular. How about a Mitsubishi Space Star when it only cost 9,990 euros in 2014? Or the Suzuki Alto from the 2000s for 7,999 euros? What is exciting is the Subaru Impreza WRX STi from 2003 for around 45,000 euros. An account manager in a crazy mood would be happy to leave an Audi for one lease term.

For trade?

Remember that in this scenario everyone can buy the older cars for the new price at the time, so saying that they want a Supra A80 to sell for 300,000 euros makes no sense. By the way, a Toyota Supra with a manual gearbox in the 1990s also cost almost 85,000 euros, which was a lot of money at the time.

We are curious which older car you would like to drive new from the showroom. Let us know in the comments or on Facebook. By the way, there is an easy way to buy cars from that era for (in many cases) even more reasonable prices: it's called the second-hand market.