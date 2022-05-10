The low performance that FC Barcelona has offered throughout this season has been the cause of a multitude of rumors about supposed signings that, half of them, will never happen or even be considered within the Barcelona offices.
In 90min we want to make a small distinction between the signings that are worthwhile and those that are not among all those that have been sounding to reinforce the culé team during the last weeks / months:
NOT WORTH IT
should start with Andreas Christensen. The Danish centre-back is a very erratic player unable to be reliable in the long term. He shares certain similarities with Clement Lenglet. In addition, the board has confirmed that there is a “covered” in defense, which would make the signing of a rotation player with such a salary even more useless.
Neither are signings necessary for Zubimendi either Mazraoui. The Basque because in that position players who are already in the team like Nico or, above all, Frenkie De Jong would have to be tested first. The problem with the right back is that it is proven that it is more profitable to bring in a Top player than to continue experimenting with players who have stood out in the minor leagues (Semedo, Dest or Mazraoui).
THEY ARE NEEDED
We’ll start talking about Robert Lewandowski. The Pole has spent years rubbing shoulders with the best footballers in the world, and in the last two, his figures have led him to become the best scorer on the planet. He still has three or four years left at a good level. Big shot.
what of raphinha It depends a bit on Dembélé’s situation. If the Frenchman leaves the culé club, the signing of the Brazilian is essential. In the event that Dembélé stays, hiring the Leeds winger would be convenient but not essential.
A player who must arrive yes or yes is a left back to compete with Jordi Alba, and in 90min we opted for Jose Luis Gaya. The Valencian must be Jordi’s natural substitute.
The last footballer that we will include in this section will be Franck Kessie. The Ivorian is the midfielder profile that this Barça lacks, a player with muscle but of enviable quality and with a precise touch on the ball.
#signings #sound #Barcelona
Leave a Reply