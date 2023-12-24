So Mansory can still build quite flashy cars and now also makes two convertibles. Choose!

We're kind of waiting for the moment when Mansory goes from bad taste to cult. There are so many tuners that you don't understand a thing about at the time, but with later knowledge you think 'gee, that was really typical of the 1920s'. In fact, two recent projects from Mansory based on the BMW 7 Series and Bentley Bentayga are not as bad as before. You almost start to wonder if Mansory isn't already their mojo is lost.

Mansory SL63

Don't worry (for lack of a better term): Mansory can still do it. The Swiss tuner unveils two convertibles and one is even flashier than the other. Let's just start with the Mercedes AMG SL63. It involves a subtle widebody and a not-so-subtle approach to the bumpers and rims.

Of course it is gratefully used forged carbon, the crazy marble-like carbon fiber pattern. Parts have been added almost everywhere, whether they are useful or not. What's cool: Mansory replaces the somewhat boring 'styling elements' that exhausts normally have with 'simply' four round pipes. More brands should do that. You will also see a turquoise-like accent color on exterior parts, which is a subtle hint for what you will see inside.

Interior

Inside the Mansory SL63 it is an oasis of blue. And we don't mean a few parts blue, no, the smurf blue color is quite present. Only the floor mats are black with yellow accents, the latter is also reflected in the stitching and belts. With a convertible, the interior color is extra present when the roof is off and then this is quite a statement you make.

Mansory SF90 Spider

Then the other convertible. Based on the Ferrari SF90 Spider. In fact, the same recipe is often applied as on the SL, but with all parts placed in such a way that they fit better on the Ferrari.

What is particularly striking about the Ferrari is that it looks as if Mansory took inspiration from the 812 Competizione and FXX K. The forged carbon stripe on the front hatch, for example, resembles what Ferrari does with the 812C, the 'floating' rear spoiler resembles that of the FXX K. The whole thing is painted in a somewhat strange color, we suspect that this is Ferrari's own Verde Masoni Opaco is.

It is less intense than previous SF90 Spiders, but to call the Mansory SF90 subtle is also the wrong term. The Veneno-esque rims even add a touch of Lamborghini.

Interior

The SF90 also has a blue theme on the inside. Slightly lighter blue than the SL, which is quite cool in terms of color. Only here too it defeats the purpose a bit if everything is blue. The accent color is white in this case.

So, take your pick. Are you going for the fierce SL, or the even fiercer Ferrari? Or is Mansory officially making ugly cars again and would you rather have neither?

