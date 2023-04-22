Writer and presenter Michiel Eijsbouts is funny as host of this radio quiz podcast for the whole family. Each episode he speaks an object with the voice of a famous actor. It’s up to us to guess which object is opposite him. “Our guest is made of metal!” sounds the hint in the first episode. “Indeed, no frills,” says the voice of Ilse Warringa, who turns out to be an office item. “Look, there are some colleagues who are made of plastic, but we look down on them a bit.” The jingle bellows: “A caller, a caller, a caller calling.” Playa de Costa from IJmuiden, strong accent, makes an effort. “Is it the Eiffel Tower?” Eijsbouts: “No, Playa, how big do you think our studio is?”

Watizzut? Quiz for kids. NTR / Zapp. Weekly dept. of about 10 min.