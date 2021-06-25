









Because both riders are not in the Tour selection of Jumbo-Visma, our national tricolor will be missing for the next three weeks in the Tour de France (26 June-18 July). But which champion jerseys will we see on the French roads? Here is an overview of the champions and podiums in Europe, with an indication of whether they have been selected for the Tour.

The Netherlands

road ride

1. Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma)

2. Sjoerd Bax (Metec-Solarwatt)

3. Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix)

time trial

1. Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma)

2. Sebastian Langeveld (EF Education-Nippo)

3. Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma)

Belgium

road ride

1. Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) | Start in Tour de France

2. Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) | Start in Tour de France

3. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick Step)

time trial

1. Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-Quick Step)

2. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step)

3. Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka ASSOS) | Start in Tour de France

France

road ride

1. Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck – Quick Step)

2. Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ)

3. Damien Touzé (AG2R Citroën)

time trial

1. Benjamin Thomas (Groupama-FDJ)

2. Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) | Start in Tour de France

3. Alexys Brunel (Groupama-FDJ)

Germany

road ride

1. Maximilian Schachmann (Bora Hansgrohe)

2. Jonas Koch (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) | Start in Tour de France

3. Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) | Start in Tour de France

time trial

1. Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) | Start in Tour de France

2. Miguel Heidemann (Leopard Pro Cycling)

3. Max Walscheid (Qhubeka ASSOS) | Start in Tour de France

Italy

road ride

1. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) Start in Tour de France

2. Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck-Quick Step)

3. Samuele Zoccarato (Bardiani-CSF)

time trial

1. Matteo Sobrero (Astana-Premier Tech)

2. Edoardo Affini (Jumbo Visma)

3. Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick Step) | Start in Tour de France

Spain

road ride

1. Omar Fraile (Astana-Premier Tech) Start in Tour de France

2. Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) | Start in Tour de France

3. Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) | Start in Tour de France

time trial

1. Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) | Start in Tour de France

2. David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates)

3. Carlos Rodriguez (INEOS Grenadiers)

Slovenia

road ride

1. Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Victorious) | Start in Tour de France

2. Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)

3. Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange) | Start in Tour de France

time trial

1. Jan Tratnik (Bahrain-Victorious)

2. Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates)

3. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) | Start in Tour de France

Denmark

road ride

1. Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel Start-Up Nation)

2. Frederik Wandahl (Bora Hansgrohe)

3. Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar)

time trial

1. Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) | Start in Tour de France

2. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) | Start in Tour de France

3. Martin Toft Madsen (BHS-PL Concrete Bornholm)

Austria

road ride

1. Patrick Konrad (Bora-hansgrohe) | Start in Tour de France

2. Marco Haller (Bahrain-Victorious) | Start in Tour de France

3. Patrick Gamper (Bora Hansgrohe)

time trial

1. Matthias Brändle (Israel Start-Up Nation)

2. Felix Ritzinger (WSA KTM Graz)

3. Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Fenix)

Switzerland

road ride

1. Silvan Dillier (Alpecin-Fenix) | Start in Tour de France

2. Simon Pellaud (Androni-Giocattoli)

3. Johan Jacobs (Movistar)

time trial

1. Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) | Start in Tour de France

2. Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) | Start in Tour de France

3. Théry Schir (Swiss Racing Academy)

Portugal

road ride

1. Jose Carlos Neves Fernandes (W52/FC Porto)

2. Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates)

3. Gaspar Goncalves (Tavfer-Measindot)

time trial

1. Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step)

2. Rafael Reis (Efapel)

3. Jose Fernandes (W52 / FC Porto)

Norway

road ride

1. Tobias Foss (Jumbo Visma)

2. Anders Skaarseth (Uno-X Pro Cycling)

3. Kristian Aasvold (Team Coop)

time trial

1. Tobias Foss (Jumbo Visma)

2. Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)

3. Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM)

Poland

road ride

1. Maciej Paterski (Voster ATS)

2. Alan Banaszek (HRE Mazowsze)

3. Lukasz Owsian (Arkea Samsic)

time trial

1. Maciej Bodnar (Bora Hansgrohe)

2. Filip Maciejuk (Leopard Pro Cycling)

3. Lukasz Wisniowski (Qhubeka ASSOS)

Luxembourg

road ride

1. Kevin Enjoys (Groupama-FDJ)

2. Jempy Drucker (Cofidis)

3. Loic Bettendorff (Leopard Pro Cycling)

time trial

1. Kevin Enjoys (Groupama-FDJ)

2. Michel Ries (Trek-Segafredo)

3. Alex Kirsch (Trek Segafredo)

Russia

road ride

1. Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

2. Ilnur Zakarin (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

3. Ivan Rovny (Gazprom-Rusvelo)

time trial

1. Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech)

2. Artem Ovechkin (Terrangganu Cycling Team)

3. Vladislav Duyunov (-)

Slovakia



road ride

1. Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) | Start in Tour de France

2. Matus Stocek (Topforex-ATT Investments)

3. Lukas Kubis (Dukla Banska Bystrica)

time trial

1. Ronald Kuba (-)

2. Lukas Kubis (Dukla Banska Bystrica)

3. Jan Andrej Cully (Dukla Banska Bystrica)

Latvia

road ride

1. Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) | Start in Tour de France

2. Andzs Flaksis (-)

3. Maris Bogdanovics (-)

time trial

1. Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) | Start in Tour de France

2. Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo)

3. Andris Vosekalns (Hengxiang Cycling)

Lithuania

road ride

1. Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ) | Start in Tour de France

2. Aivaras Mikutis (Ampler Development)

3. Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko)

time trial

1. Evaldas Siskevicius (Delko)

2. Aivaras Mikutis (Ampler Development)

3. Venantas Lasinis (Lviv Continental)

And what about the champions from outside Europe? Many countries have already competed for the national titles, but these became prey for riders who are not there on Saturday when the Tour de France starts in Brest. So there won’t be a Colombian, American or Australian champion jersey scrolling through your mind while you’re watching the Tour.

