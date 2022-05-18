An exchange is cooking! ? With information from @DiegoArmaMedina, @Rayados plans a possible exchange between “Plátano” Alvarado and “Lalo” Torres, a player of @Chivas which is to the taste of Víctor Manuel Vucetich.@TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/WVRAvZMiAp — Antonio Nelli (@Antonio_Nelli) May 11, 2022

Now, rumors have already begun to circulate about the fate of some players, who may be better off leaving the institution to try other airs. There is nothing concrete, but everything moves fast.

First drop from @Rayados Joel Campbell?? the club will not make the purchase option valid for the tico. Foreigner place is released What do you think of the decision? pic.twitter.com/LBIAngxkb3 — ??Scratched Alert?? (@alert_rayados) May 13, 2022

Also, it is mentioned that the striker Jose ‘Banana’ Alvarado could go to Chivas in an exchange for Allan Torreswhile Daniel Parra would go to Necaxa Y Edson Gutierrezinterested in the rows of Toluca.

CONFIRMED. Daniel Parra is a new player of Club Necaxa. He arrives from CF Monterrey. ??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/f2unOBY8U9 – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 10, 2022

The likely departure of Vegeta It would not be unreasonable, since it has gone from more to less in recent months, but in the end it continued to be taken into account by the helmsman and the Mexican teambut it is clear that it is not the one before.

STRIPED HEAD! ?? It is reported that Jonathan Rodríguez would be the main reinforcement of Rayados for the Apertura 2022. The gang would go with everything to try to bring Cabecita back to Mexican soccer, currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/L1S4weQpU0 — BetsInplays ⚪️ (@BetsInplays) May 16, 2022

Finally the Dutch Vincent Jansen He was also severely criticized for his low goalscoring quota, failing when he was most needed in the absence of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Moriso he could have played his last tournament as an albiazul.