Rayados de Monterrey finished their participation in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX after being eliminated in the playoffs by Athletic San Luiswhich ended up being a failure for one of the most expensive templates in Mexican soccer.
Although Victor Manuel Vucetich was able to improve the actions of the club after the departure of Javier Aguirrethey did not finish carburizing and in the end it was difficult for them to be left out, since several players are not going through their best moment.
Now, rumors have already begun to circulate about the fate of some players, who may be better off leaving the institution to try other airs. There is nothing concrete, but everything moves fast.
the attic Joel Campbell It seems that it will not remain in the Sultana del Norte because the purchase option will not be effective and it will have to return to the owner of its letter, Lion. The attacker was one of the best under the command of view.
Also, it is mentioned that the striker Jose ‘Banana’ Alvarado could go to Chivas in an exchange for Allan Torreswhile Daniel Parra would go to Necaxa Y Edson Gutierrezinterested in the rows of Toluca.
These exits could well not diminish the functioning of the team because they are not starters for The king midasalthough there is also talk of a possible exchange of Jesus Gallardo to Cruz Azul to bring back the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez.
The likely departure of Vegeta It would not be unreasonable, since it has gone from more to less in recent months, but in the end it continued to be taken into account by the helmsman and the Mexican teambut it is clear that it is not the one before.
Someone who could go without pain or glory is Rudolph Pizarro because he simply did not recover the level he managed some time ago, looking out of rhythm, without important overflows and to top it off, he failed in the penalty shootout causing elimination. Therefore, he could return to the mls or go out to another Aztec squad.
Finally the Dutch Vincent Jansen He was also severely criticized for his low goalscoring quota, failing when he was most needed in the absence of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Moriso he could have played his last tournament as an albiazul.
It is evident that there are elements that are part of the spine that cannot be broken like the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andrada, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Eric Aguirrethe Colombian Stephan Medinathe Argentinian Maxi Mezathe Paraguayan Celso Ortiz, Alfonso Gonzalezamong others.
