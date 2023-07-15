the queens of Jessica Newton they are making people talk. Luciana Fuster will represent Peru at Miss Grand International 2023 and Camila Escribens in it Miss Universe 2023, while Valeria Flórez left the name of Peru high in Miss Supranational 2023, in which she managed to be in the top 12. But the other contests have not yet taken place. While we wait for the competitions, we will tell you how tall these misses are and who is the tallest, as it is difficult to tell because of the large heels they wear.

How tall is Luciana Fuster?

Luciana Fuster surprised more than one when she confirmed her candidacy for the Miss Peru 2023, although later he pointed out that he chose to apply for Miss Grand International, a title that he won and that, therefore, with which he will represent us in the international beauty pageant that will take place next Wednesday, October 25. But how tall is the model? The contestant of “This is war” measures 1.72 m.

How tall is Valeria Flórez?

Valeria Flórez was one of the finalists of the Miss Peru 2022 and later she was chosen to represent Peru in the Miss Supranational, in which she was in the top 12 and won a crown as the best in America. In a video on her YouTube channel, the model ended doubts about her height and He clarified that he measures 1.68 m.

How tall is Camila Escribens?

Camila Escribens, our current Miss Peru 2023 and representative for Miss Universe, to be held next year, captivated the public with her beauty and figure. The influencer born in the United States has a notable difference in height with the aforementioned companions of hers, since she is the tallest of all of her with a height of 1.78 meters.

Miss Peru 2023: Camila Escribens was crowned the winner and will represent Peru in Miss Universe 2023. Photo: América TV captures

