The mayor of the city warned about the situation that will unfold in the short term
A delicate situation is looming in New York City. According to what the mayor, Erick Adams, expressed, during the next few days thousands of migrants They must leave the shelters where they are staying. With nowhere to go and no acquaintances within the New York territory, many of them will wander on public roads and will have to sleep on the streets.
Recently, different cities in the United States have suffered overflow situations due to the flow of immigrants entering their territories. Although these problems usually affect border states such as California or Texas more strongly, large metropolises also tend to be destinations for many foreigners in the country.
Immigrant shelters in New York are overflowing
According to what was stated USA Today, In September, time limits were set for migrants to stay in shelters in the city.. This period is thirty days for single people and sixty for families. After that time, they must leave the place and request another refuge from the immigration authority. The measure was taken within the framework of the lack of facilities to contain all the people without a place to stay who arrive in New York.
According to the figures given by the president, 125,000 migrants arrived in the city during the last seven months and approximately half of them are in shelters. Along with this information, he also stated that the shelter rotation system will not be effective in containing all the demand and that several applicants will end up on the streets.
Experts consulted by the aforementioned media mentioned that the problem is not only the fact that the shelters are not enough, but also that there is confusion among many immigrants, who believe that after the initial period they cannot apply for another shelter and must manage alone.
