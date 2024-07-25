“THE DIFFERENCE WITH THIS TEAM IS THAT THE COACH IS GOING TO DO WHAT HE WANTS” 😎

Javier Aguirre would have more decision-making power in El Tri, compared to Jimmy Lozano

“JAIME LOZANO SINNED BEING A GOOD PERSON. HE TRUSTED TOO MUCH IN THE MANAGERS WHO OFFERED HIM CONTINUITY” 🚨#LUP pic.twitter.com/DOWojQwUUx

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) July 24, 2024