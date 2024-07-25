The FMF directors turned their backs on Jaime Lozano and finalized his departure from El Tri, giving the position of coach of the Mexican National Team to Javier Aguirre, who, together with Rafael Márquez, will lead the rest of the World Cup cycle leading up to 2026, as well as that of 2030. That being the case, Aguirre’s first test will come in September, where Mexico will cross paths with Canada and New Zealand and for said call-up of players, it is expected that several of the sacred cows will return to the team.
Rubén Rodríguez from Fox Sports points out that every player from El Tri has the door open and on Aguirre’s table there are six specific names that the coach will own their future, after they were erased from Jaime Lozano’s cycle, the pieces pointed out are the following: Guillermo Ochoa, Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Herrera, Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez and lastly Henry Martín.
Rodríguez, one of the sources closest to El Tri, says that the return of two of this group of players is certain: Hirving Lozano, who was ruled out due to misunderstandings with the former Mexico coach after the Nations League final against the United States, as well as Henry Martín, who was removed by order of the board prior to the Copa América despite his great form, a total error that they are looking to correct immediately. As for Jiménez, Herrera, Ochoa and Gallardo, their continuity will depend one hundred percent on their level prior to being called up.
