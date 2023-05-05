“JB en ATV” has become one of the most watched programs on national television thanks to the fun sketches it presents every week. Jorge Benavides and its cast take advantage of the political, sports or entertainment situation to parody any situation in their own style and way. For this reason, its members tend to stand out and then make the leap to new projects.

Gabriela Serpa managed to enter the San Marcos University

However, the figures of the comic space have not only dedicated themselves to the small screen, since in their youth they took various paths such as higher education. This is the case of Gabriela Serpawho after finishing school managed to pass the demanding admission exam of the San Marcos University and enter the dance career.

During an extensive interview with the journalist Katty Villalobos on her YouTube channel, the comic actress recounted various passages about her life that we did not know about how she had an artistic vein from a very young age.

Gabriela Serpa hasn’t finished university yet

However, Gabriela Serpa also pointed out that, although she puffs out her chest for having stepped into the classrooms of San Marcos, she has not yet been able to finish her Dance degree, due to her complicated schedules within “JB en ATV”. Likewise, she specified that for now she does not plan to return to the classroom, since she can manage without any problem.

How did Gabriela Serpa get into “JB en ATV”?

In the same conversation, the member of the Serpa clan told how “JB en ATV” was admitted a few years ago. At that time, she attended the recording of a pilot program and, thanks to that, she was able to convince those who chose the cast.

Gabriela Serpa is part of the cast of “JB en ATV”. Photo: GLR composition

“They called me to do a pilot commercial and they liked my personality. So, the wife of Mr. Jorge Benavides, Karin Marengo, asked me if she wanted to work with them and I gladly accepted, ”she added.

Are Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides more than friends?

After being romantically related to Alfredo Benavides, Gabriela Serpa came out to clarify what her true situation is with Jorge Benavides’ brother.

“Alfredo and I are friends, it’s just friendship and nothing more. I’ve known Alfredo since he was in ‘Bienvenida la tarde’ and I was in his ‘Niño Alfredito’ circus when he performed in Bellavista (…) We played like that on cameras, but no. All with love, we respect each other and we are happy that he is on the program,” he said.

Jorge Benavides and his wife invited Alfredo and Gabriela to lunch

On May 3, Magaly Medina had Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides as guests on her set, who are in the public eye when an alleged romance is rumored. The host revealed that even the leader of “JB en ATV” invited them to lunch.

“You are in a restaurant with your brother, with his wife, who is the producer of the program, and the four of them are having a jug of sangria, eating,” said ‘Urraca’.

