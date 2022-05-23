Home page politics

Of: Hannes Niemeyer

9-euro ticket, energy flat rate, tank discount: The 2022 relief package is intended to bring a number of reliefs to Germans. From when these will come and to whom they apply: an overview.

Bremen – The Ukraine war is also turning the economy in Germany upside down. Inflation has risen to a record high and the prices of certain products in supermarkets appear to be on the verge of exploding. An end? Not in sight. The additional financial burden is also making things difficult for consumers. The federal government therefore reacted and announced measures to provide relief. Under the title Relief package 2022 a number of citizens are now waiting for the announced support from the government. The inexpensive monthly ticket was waved through in the Bundesrat after the vote in the Bundestag on May 19, 2022. The Federal Council also approved the 9-euro ticket on May 20th. The energy flat rate of 300 euros, the tank discount for petrol and diesel, the children’s bonus and the bonus for Hartz IV recipients have also been approved.

Relief package 2022: Which measure applies when – and for whom

Fuel discount, energy price flat rate, child bonus and much more: numerous measures are on the list. It has been clear since Wednesday (April 27) that they will come. To the multi-billion dollar The traffic light government agreed a relief package in the cabinet. Nevertheless, the questions arise: For whom does what apply now? And especially when? We summarize what is known.

Relief package 2022: The federal government has announced these measures

Energy flat rate in the 2022 relief package: When will it come and who will it apply to?

What is announced: Due to the Ukraine war and the associated discussions about the purchase of oil and gas from Russia as well as the stop of the “Nord Stream 2” gas pipeline project, energy prices are also rising sharply. The traffic light coalition has therefore decided on an energy flat rate or Energy price flat rate of 300 euros agreed. But there is also a setback for the payout: the amount of the Energy price flat rate is taxable.

To whom the measure applies: All earning wage earners should receive the money. Pensioners are therefore excluded from this – with one exception. If they have a midi job with a monthly salary of between 450 and 1300 euros, they can Pensioners also benefit from the energy flat rate.

When the measure comes: The exact time has not yet been precisely defined. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), however, announced at the beginning of April that the Energy price flat rate probably not until the beginning of June 2022 will be enforced. However, it could still take a while before the money actually reaches people’s accounts. Business and experts assume that the payment of the energy price flat rate will only take place with the wage payments for September.

The energy flat rate 2022 promises "quick and noticeable relief". Christian Lindner (FDP) expects this in June.

Child bonus in the relief package 2022: How high the bonus is and when it should come

What is announced: A measure that was hotly debated even before the Ukraine war and has now gained momentum again as part of the relief package is the child bonus. Also related to the rising cost of living, families with many children or families on social assistance find themselves in a precarious situation. That is why the government announced that families one-time fee of 100 euros per child are paid out via the family benefits office – in addition to child benefit. The bonus is offset against the child allowance.

To whom the measure applies: For all families with children. However, because the bonus is counted towards the child allowance, top earners benefit little or not at all from it. The situation is different with recipients of social assistance, as well as Hartz IV recipients, who also receive a Corona bonus that has also been decided as a one-off payment, which has been doubled (see paragraph “One-time assistance for recipients of social benefits”).

When the measure comes: It was already decided on March 25, 2022 that she would come. When the child bonus will then be paid outit has also been clear since April 27: According to the cabinet decision of the traffic light government, families can count on the money in July 2022.

9-euro ticket in the 2022 relief package: who can use it – and from when?

What is announced: Are fuel prices exploding? Then take the train! This is exactly what the federal government wants to motivate citizens to do – and is therefore launching the so-called 9-euro ticket. It’s supposed to be for 90 days from June 1st the 9-euro ticket as a special discount for local public transport. It is valid for one month each for said public transport and regional transport – but not for long-distance transport. And: It is always valid for the month in which it was purchased. If you buy in June, you can drive it in June. A new ticket is required in July. 27 euros for three months public transport? A really cheap offer. The tickets are sold by local companies: online, at ticket machines, in the DB app or at the counter of the customer center of the transport company. In addition, he should Advance sale of the 9 euro ticket before June start and some transport associations have the 9-euro advance ticket sale in May already announced and the 9-euro ticket can also be purchased from Deutsche Bahn from May.

To whom the measure applies: In short: for everyone. Of course, it is primarily there to temporarily relieve commuters of the cost pressure. But some people might plan their summer trips based on the validity of the tickets.

When the measure comes: Just in time for the summer, the 9-euro ticket should start on June 1st. According to politicians, everything would be done to get the measure off the ground in spite of the difficulties indicated. Due to ambiguities in the financing but threatened recently Federal states with a boycott of the 9-euro ticket. By the way: According to information from the dpa, the 9-euro ticket could also be sold in advance in May.

Tank discount from the relief package 2022: When will it come and who will benefit from it

What is announced: Again it is about the rising fuel prices, again the traffic light coalition has considered a measure to relieve those affected: the tank discount. However, behind the euphonious concept of benefits there is a rather simple-sounding construct: the aim is to lower the energy tax on fuels such as petrol or diesel. This is intended to push the price of petrol to well below EUR 2 per liter and the price of diesel to around EUR 2 per liter. To be more precise: petrol should be around 30 cents cheaper, diesel around 14 cents a liter cheaper.

To whom the measure applies: In principle, of course, for all consumers. A fuel-powered set of wheels is of course an advantage if you really want to feel the effects of the tank discount on your wallet.

When the measure comes: Shortly after the outbreak of the Ukraine war, fuel prices skyrocketed. Therefore, frequent drivers hoped for a quick implementation. However, the tank discount is a long time coming. As a measure from the relief package, the Tank discount until June 1, 2022 at the earliest be introduced. According to the World Finance Minister Lindner has already announced that the project cannot be implemented with legal certainty earlier.

Hartz IV: one-off payment for recipients of social benefits in the 2022 relief package: when it will come

What is announced: What was already clear: Because of the higher burden of the corona pandemic, Hartz IV recipients should receive a one-time payment. Originally there were 100 euros for it. After the cabinet deliberations on Wednesday (April 27), it is now clear that low earners will get more money. The Corona one-time payment for Hartz IV recipients are doubled to 200 euros. The money is intended to help cushion the increased cost of living a little.

To whom the measure applies: Recipients of social benefits, such as unemployment benefit II (Hartz IV).

When the measure comes: Unlike the other measures from the 2022 relief package, no planned start date for the one-off payment from the relief package was initially known. But now it is clear: The additional Corona bonus payment for Hartz IV recipients, which has been doubled to 200 euros, is to be paid out in July 2022.

Relief package 2022: Cabinet agrees – what’s next?

The measures in the relief package were agreed in the cabinet on April 27. Next, the Bundestag must agree and then the Bundesrat. While consumers in Germany are already faced with some changes in May 2022, the Chamber of States will probably deal with the nine-euro ticket on May 20th so that it can apply on June 1st. However, there could still be a dispute with regard to public transport financing. The federal states are pushing for more money from the federal government, also beyond the expected loss of income due to the temporary reduction in ticket prices – partly because of the higher energy prices for the transport companies.

The people in Germany should actually benefit from the relief package all around. However, this is not the case for all population groups. Of the Energy flat rates, for example, benefit the wrong people in particular. And also Pensioners will get almost nothing from the 2022 relief package.