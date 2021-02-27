March is just around the corner and, with it, the spring, a station that can be very annoying for people who are allergic to pollen. In fact, many have probably already started to feel symptoms because allergy season every time starts earlier due to climate change, as revealed by a study published in the scientific journal Frontiers in Allergy.

The good news is that this year, as in 2020, we have a weapon that can help us combat these symptoms: masks. While it is true that they have been sold to protect against bacteria and problems like allergies for a long time, people were afraid to wear them for fear of looking sick. However, in 2021, the mandatory to wear them as a consequence of the pandemic facilitates that they can also help us against sneezing, itchy eyes and throat and runny nose. Of course, as with the coronavirus, it must be borne in mind that not all masks are equally effective against pollen.

Most recommended masks

There are only two masks that can protect from pollen. Some of them are surgical, also recommended in Spain for the general population to use against COVID-19. This type of mask can filter particles larger than 2 microns, so they are totally effective in blocking allergenic pollens, whose sizes range between 15 and 35 microns. However, surgical masks do not usually fit well to the face, but they leave gaps on the sides and near the nose, where pollen can also access our respiratory tract.

This makes the most recommended masks to be the FFP2, what filter 92% of even smaller particles, greater than 0.3 microns, and they do not leave gaps thanks to its design and the nose clip that it incorporates. Finding these masks is also very easy because they are the most widespread in recent months after the appearance of new variants of coronavirus.