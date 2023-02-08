Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

After the violent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, survival is at stake for many. Help is urgently needed – especially in the border area.

Ankara/Damascus – Two days after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria people in the affected areas are still feverishly searching the rubble for survivors; sometimes with bare hands. According to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 23 million people could be affected. So far, the local authorities have reported at least 11,000 fatalities and around 37,000 injuries.

International aid workers from 36 countries – including Germany – are on their way to the crisis region or are already on site. However, in the Turkish-Syrian border area, especially on the Syrian side, the recovery after the disaster is problematic. After all, the humanitarian aid that is so urgently needed is only slowly arriving in the region.

Earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria: first violent aftershocks, then freezing cold

The extreme weather on site is problematic for the rescue. While the first salvage operations were underway and rescue workers were looking for people who had been buried, the ground shook again violently in the border region. The civil protection authority Afad counts more than 250 aftershocks with a magnitude between 2 and 5.3 – from magnitude 5 on the scale to 10 there can be damage to buildings. By night at the latest, the temperatures had dropped dangerously.

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Pictures show the extent of the destruction View photo gallery

Freezing temperatures and some snowfalls make the rescue more difficult, which is already a fight against time for the rescue workers in the Syrian-Turkish border region, reports the German Press Agency (dpa). “It’s currently minus four to minus five degrees,” said Henri Paletta, Vice President of the Federal Association of Rescue Dogs dpa. Victims threatened to freeze to death. The hopes of finding survivors are fading as time goes on. “Of course we always hope for miracles,” says Paletta.

Difficult rescue after earthquake: The only land route between Syria and Turkey badly damaged

In addition to the extreme weather conditions, the political situation also makes on-site assistance more difficult. Bab al-Hawa, for example, is the last open border crossing of what were once four and was severely damaged by the quake, as was the dpa writes. The transition is considered a lifeline for the people in the north-west of the country and the only way that aid can reach parts of Syria that are not controlled by the government.

Civilians and relief workers continue to search for survivors. International aid is only slowly reaching the region in the north of the civil war country. © Juma Mohammad/Imago

Aid supplies that come into the country via the capital Damascus are distributed by the government of President Bashar al-Assad; sometimes deliberately unequal, as is the case with the dpa is called. Because: The north of the civil war country is largely controlled by the rebels. For the same reason, the Syrian government around Bashar al-Assad left together with the allies Russia gradually closing the existing borders in order to largely cut off the regions controlled by the rebels from the UN aid mechanism.

The political situation is also slowing down rescue efforts after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

In 2011, the West reacted with economic sanctions to the demonstrations, some of which were brutally suppressed by the government. In 2022, the sanctions were extended until the summer of 2023. After the catastrophic earthquake, the aid organization Red Crescent called for the sanctions against the Syrian regime to be lifted. As a result, the country also lacks important equipment that would be needed for the rescue and it need urgent help nowsaid a spokesman for the organization of the daily News.

In view of the devastating situation, international calls are being made to open the borders, regardless of political differences, in order to help local people. “This is an opportunity to put politics aside and focus on what is urgently needed,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said loudly daily News. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock (greens) called on all international actors – including Russia – to help.

Help is also urgently needed for the survivors. So reported nv of power cuts in many places in the border region. There is no more petrol at the filling stations; essential groceries were missing in many supermarkets. (Romina Kunze)