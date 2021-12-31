ask vtwonenWhich interior trends predominated in 2021 and will certainly go into the new year? Nicolette Fox, editor-in-chief of vtwonen , makes an educated guess.











The fact that trends overlap, and therefore are not written into the history books overnight, is an obvious comment when listing the interior trends of 2021. “An interior trend often starts small and slowly expands over the years,” says Nicolette. “You may see a color or material suddenly appear or disappear, but the underlying trends often last much longer. After all, you don’t buy furniture for just one year.”

And yet we are curious: what were the trends of this year?

,,Organic shapes. In recent years, the sharp corners have already been removed, then the image became rounder and now the shapes are even more organic and the lines more fluid. This trend will definitely continue into the new year. To make it more concrete: a dining table used to be rectangular or square, then designers and stylists more often opted for a round or oval shape and nowadays you even see kidney-shaped tables in the shops.



Just for clarity: what are organic shapes? Tables and cloths like fried eggs?

,,Well, it’s a bit more subtle at tables and benches, but you’re thinking in the right direction. The most whimsical shapes are reflected in art objects and home accessories. This allows you to join the trend without replacing the large pieces of furniture. With an abstract sculpture, a drop-shaped vase or a lamp base formed by nature, you can create a composition that is completely contemporary on, for example, a side table. Or buy a nice bowl in the shape of that fried egg.”



Where does the trend actually come from?

“At a time when the world outside feels less safe, people are looking for that warm nest for inside. Soft shapes and cuddly materials belong to this idea. We seem to be harking back to trends from the 1970s, a period in which we see many similarities with today’s atmosphere. Take the sitting pit, a phenomenon from that time and the ideal place to cocoon. A word that is often used again today. Watch out, the seating area is making a comeback.”

Are other materials also appropriate?

,,The fabrics are soft, cuddly and three-dimensional. Think of (rib) velvet, bouclé, teddy and other furniture fabrics with a coarsely woven structure. As long as it’s not hard, cold or slippery, stings or itch, then it’s good. My last favorite is a sofa covered with a kind of duvet. It doesn’t get any more nesting than that.”

Rounded armrests, dark wood, round table. Styling Danielle Verheul. © Sjoerd Eickmans

Which colors belong to the latest trends?

,,Brown, in all different shades. We will certainly see a lot of a natural color palette in 2022. Some people may still find brown a dusty, old-fashioned color, but brown is a very warm color that can actually be matched with many colors. Brown is more in harmony with white, pastels or bright colors than black, which seeks contrast more quickly. All colors become warm and cozy in combination with brown. Green, perhaps the color we most associate with nature, remains an important color. There seems to be a new trend color green every year. From bright green to olive green, all shades of green are allowed.”

Brown is also the color of wood.

,,Yes, wood is an indispensable part of the interior at the moment. Wood on wood is no longer a taboo, trendsetters are experimenting with it a lot. Even the scraps are making a comeback, albeit in a more refined form than those from the 1970s. Wood is a natural material, insulates well and even improves the acoustics in the house by using wood. Where for years the wood was provided with a whitewash, we are now increasingly opting for a darker color wood.”

And I have to ask, because it was the trend of recent years: the black steel doors, herringbone floors and black kitchens… will we see them again next year?

,,Yes, black remains a popular color for the steel door. But now the frames are available in every imaginable color. In our TV program we have already shown them in an olive green, a natural and even a gold variant. Now that there are more options within the trend of steel doors, you can make your choice seamlessly match your home and personal living style.

The same applies to herringbone. The color of the floor may darken a bit and you will come across the Hungarian point more as an alternative to the herringbone pattern, but it remains a classic.

And as for the black kitchen: it has not yet disappeared from the kitchen business. As a new color for the kitchen, I recommend greige, a cross between gray and beige. We will certainly see more of that trend in the new year.”

