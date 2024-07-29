Has MLS already surpassed us? 🤔🇺🇸 In the 8️⃣ matches where Liga MX and MLS faced each other directly during Matchday 1 of the Leagues Cup 🇲🇽🏆🇺🇸 Only 1️⃣ Liga MX team could BEAT MLS 🤯📊 pic.twitter.com/25dP3sQzBD — 365Scores Mexico🇲🇽 (@365scoresMX) July 29, 2024

Anyway, the good news for the Liga MX Now comes the debut of some clubs that are expected to be protagonists of the competition. One of them is Stripedwhich shares the group of Pumas in it West 1 and will face the executioner of the university students, Austin FCon Tuesday, July 30, the same date on which Necaxa will play against the Minnesota United for the area West 6. Already on Wednesday, July 31, Braves of Juarez debuts before FC Dallas in it West 3 and Tolucawill collide with the Chicago Fireon Thursday, August 1st at the West 4.

Rayados can say that they have a full squad (except for the U-20 Caesars) for the first time in the semester. Ready vs Austin FC 📌Jordi Cortizo and Gerardo Arteaga on par after their break 📌Germán Berterame and Maximiliano Meza in Monterrey after the All-Star Oli-Sergio🇪🇸✅ pic.twitter.com/7JeBZI3654 — Gilberto Galvan Quirino (@quirino_galvan) July 27, 2024

Those who have already debuted in the contest, but are repeating for Date 2 are: Atlas, Mazatlan and QuerétaroThe Gunners will play against the Nashville SCon July 31, while Gallos Blancos will do so with the FC Cincinnati and the Red and Blacks against the Real Salt Lakeboth on August 1st.