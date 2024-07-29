This weekend started the Leagues Cup 2024 and on the first day of the Group Stage, the MLS He showed great mastery over the Liga MXsince of the seven matches played between both leagues, five were victories for the Americans, two draws and one win.
Atlas He was the only one who managed to emerge victorious by defeating the Houston Dynamo by the minimum of Rivaldo Lozanowhile Pumas, Puebla, Xolos, Mazatlan and Lion lost in regulation time. In the case of Chivas and QuerétaroThey equalised in the 90th minute, but were unable to take the three points after losing in the penalty shootout.
Anyway, the good news for the Liga MX Now comes the debut of some clubs that are expected to be protagonists of the competition. One of them is Stripedwhich shares the group of Pumas in it West 1 and will face the executioner of the university students, Austin FCon Tuesday, July 30, the same date on which Necaxa will play against the Minnesota United for the area West 6. Already on Wednesday, July 31, Braves of Juarez debuts before FC Dallas in it West 3 and Tolucawill collide with the Chicago Fireon Thursday, August 1st at the West 4.
On the other hand, Athletic San Luis will begin its journey in front of the CF Montrealon Tuesday, July 30th at the This 2same situation with the Pachucawho will seek the three points against the New York Red Bulls in it This 6th. In a duel of Mexicans, Tigers starts against Puebla On Wednesday, July 31, at the This 3with La Franja coming from falling with the Inter Miami. The same day, Blue Cross debuts against the Charlotte FC for him This 4 and Saints Laguna will do the same against Atlanta United in it This 7th.
Those who have already debuted in the contest, but are repeating for Date 2 are: Atlas, Mazatlan and QuerétaroThe Gunners will play against the Nashville SCon July 31, while Gallos Blancos will do so with the FC Cincinnati and the Red and Blacks against the Real Salt Lakeboth on August 1st.
