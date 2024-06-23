As we have informed you in 90min, within Cruz Azul they have received offers from Toluca and Monterrey for the transfer of Rotondi, with the royals being the best positioned for the Argentine. Although in the machine there is no urgency for his transfer, the celestial are open to negotiating with both teams and if this is the case, they may require a replacement and in the Liga MX there are excellent options for pieces that can do what Rodolfo, add as lateral, lane and extreme.
The Toluca man is perhaps the best possible replacement on this list because, although with different physical virtues, Araujo is as capable as Rotondi of running the wing throughout the game. For some time now he has become more of a winger, but at the beginning of his career he played as a winger and it is precisely in a system like Anselmi’s, as a winger where he exploits his best virtues. .
One of Almada’s great discoveries, the 21-year-old from Pachuca began his career as a winger, but it was the coach who along the way turned him into a full-back with a lot of attack and good work in marking. González has a physical background and would also free up a foreigner’s spot in addition to the fact that he would add minutes in the minor rule.
One of the names that has made the most noise this week, the Uruguayan, for many the best San Luis player has received offers from América and Monterrey. He plays both winger and winger indifferently, although he has a clear preference for attack, his ability in Liga MX is proven, however, his price is the highest of all those on this list.
The Mexican wants to recover his career and wants to leave America where he can be a starter. He has been negotiating with León for days, but the movement has not been closed due to differences in the salary offer, something that happened to him last market with Necaxa. Reyes would fit perfectly into Anselmi’s system, his best virtues are usually shown in a line of three, the problem is that the player wants to resolve his destiny right now, and it seems that Rotondi’s transfer will take time .
#Liga #players #Cruz #Azul #sign #lose #Rotondi
