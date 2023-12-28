Recently, Canada eliminated visa requirement for citizens of 13 countries, including four Latin American nations: Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama and Uruguay. Until this week, Chile and Mexico were the only Latin American countries exempt from visas to enter Canada.

This measure, which seeks to boost economic growth and strengthen international relations, will allow citizens of these countries to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) instead of a visa to enter Canada by air. The visa elimination applies to those who have held a Canadian visa in the last ten years, as indicated on the official website. Those who hold a valid US nonimmigrant visa will also benefit.

The Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) is a requirement for visa-exempt foreign citizens traveling to Canada by air. This authorization, electronically linked to the traveler's passport, has a maximum duration of five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

A valid eTA allows you to travel to Canada as often as necessary for short stays, generally for periods of up to six months at a time. Obtaining the document does not guarantee entry into the country, as final eligibility is determined at the border control point.

This change in requirements seeks to encourage more international travel, tourism and business, benefiting both visitors and the Canadian economy. The decision represents a step toward simplifying entry processes into Canada, eliminating barriers and strengthening ties with affected Latin American nations.

Until now, only citizens of Mexico and Chile could obtain the Canada eTA

How the Canada eTA is processed

The eTA is valid for five years or until your passport expires, whichever happens first. You can travel to Canada as many times as you wish during the validity period of your eTA. The process to process it is simple and can be done online. The requirements are the following:

Have a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months from the date of entry to Canada. Have a valid email address. Pay a fee of CAD$7.

The steps to process the eTA are as follows:

Access the official website of the Government of Canada. Click on the "Apply for an eTA" link. Complete the application form, providing the following information: Your personal details, such as name, date of birth, nationality and passport number. Information about your trip, such as the date of entry and departure from Canada, the purpose of your trip, and the address of your accommodation. Contact information, such as your email address and phone number. Pay the CAD 7 fee with a credit or debit card. Review your application and submit it.

Once you have submitted your application, you will receive a confirmation email with your application number. The eTA will be approved or rejected within 72 hours. If your eTA is approved, you will receive an email with a link to download it.