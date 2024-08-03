Millions of people flee their countries in search of a better quality of life in the United States. Many make the decision to simply cross the border illegally; others follow the procedures to obtain a status such as asylum. Not everyone knows that There is temporary protection that provides greater opportunities for certain Latino citizens.

As a humanitarian measure, the United States government provides Temporary Protected Status (TPS)Many people know that the benefit is available to citizens of countries such as Afghanistan, Somalia, Ukraine and Syria. However, there are also Latin American countries on the list.

And in all cases, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) considers that The conditions in the country are serious and dangerous enough so that citizens already in the United States can safely return to their nation.

Based on the above, The Latin countries that currently have TPS designated are:

The Savior

Haiti

Honduras

Nicaragua

Venezuela

The application for TPS is made before the Citizenship and Immigration Service

Aside from nationality, what else is needed to apply for TPS in the United States?

Uscis explains that People who intend to obtain Temporary Protected Status to remain in the United States and even to process a work permit, they must meet certain requirements:

Be a citizen of a TPS designated country or be a person without nationality whose last habitual residence was one of the designated nations.

Submit your application during the initial registration or re-registration period. You can keep up to date through the Uscis website.

Have been continuously physically present in the United States since the effective date of the designation corresponding to your country.

To register or re-register for TPS you must file Form I-821, or Application for Temporary Protected Status.

Please note that when you go to submit the initial TPS application, or to re-register, You may also apply for an employment authorization document by filing Form I-765.

Immigration authorities also warned that A person will not be eligible for TPS if he or she has been convicted of a crime. in the United States or your country; if you are subject to statutory bars to asylum, for example, for participating in terrorist activities; and if you do not meet continuous physical presence requirements.