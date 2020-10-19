Answers to many questions about application and entry

The new app complements the M + E InfoTrucks, which tour the country on behalf of the Gesamtmetall employers’ association and show school classes what you do in such professions: electronics technician, IT systems clerk, construction mechanic and, and, and. In contrast to what is usually the case in class, the smartphone is expressly desired in the InfoTruck: It makes the experience at the interactive stations even more personal.

Find suitable companies using augmented reality

For example, the students can scan the QR codes at the stations to call up additional information. Anyone who is fascinated by the “cobot”, for example, can use the app to see the jobs in which they actually deal with such robot colleagues. You can also start an augmented reality function using a QR code: Then you land on an interactive map showing training companies in the area. The team on board the trucks can also have the students do small surveys and knowledge tests using their smartphones.

But the app is also a useful career choice tool beyond the InfoTruck. It offers information and videos, provides information about the apprenticeship remuneration and also specifically shows vacancies in the area – actively tried it out. The app can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.