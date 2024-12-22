DThe FC Bayern coach looked thoughtful as he sat on the stage and reflected on the essence of his time at Säbener Straße so far. It just doesn’t stop, he complained. All the injuries, zefix! Coman is out this time, as is Gnabry, “Manu can play, Leroy can play, but he has to bite his teeth, like he has in the last few weeks.” Because it was now an important point to evaluate his work, the coach raised his voice: In the entire season there was only one situation in which he had to tell a licensed player that there was no place for him in the squad . And then Thomas Tuchel said: “Unfortunately there was never any completely natural competition.”