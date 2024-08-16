Limathe capital of Peru, is known for its rich culture and fusion of the traditional and the modern. However, behind this vibrant city lies a critical problem: air pollution.

This phenomenon not only affects the aesthetics of the city with a constant layer of smog, but also threatens the health of its inhabitantswho face serious risks due to exposure to polluting particles in the air.

The environmental crisis in Lima



According to According to the 2023 Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report, Lima has been named the most polluted city in Latin America. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 7 million people die each year from pollution worldwide.

In the case of Peru, some 10 thousand people die annually due to pollution in Lima and El Callao, 6,000 of these deaths are directly attributable to pollution generated by transport.according to data from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

José Luis Torres, member of the WeConnect advisory committee, explained that the main causes of this contamination are:

The vehicle fleet, largely composed of old vehicles. Industrial activity. Poor waste management. The depredation of green areas. Open-air burning of garbage.

These factors have raised levels of polluting particles in the air to 36 µg/m³three times more than recommended by the WHO. The most affected areas, according to the sensors of the Urban Transport Authority of Lima and Callao (ATU), are the districts of:

Ate (Plaza Ceres, Huarochirí Avenue and Separadora Industrial Avenue).

San Juan de Lurigancho (surroundings of ITP SEONANE).

Carabayllo (near the District Municipality).

La Molina (The Condors Oval).

Common diseases associated with pollution



Exposure to air pollution has triggered a series of diseases among the inhabitants of Lima, especially respiratory and cardiovascular conditionsCleveland Clinic pulmonologist Dr. Neha Solanki warned that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air is linked to increased deaths from respiratory and heart disease. Common conditions include:

Asthma. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pneumonia. Chronic bronchitis.

Jorge Martínez, an internist at the Clínica Internacional, mentioned that “inhaling pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and ozone irritates the respiratory tract, inflames the lungs and causes long-term damage.” People with asthma and COPD are especially at risk for severe complications. due to continued exposure to these pollutants, which can lead to hospitalizations.

Children under 5 years of age are also a vulnerable group, as their immune and respiratory systems are more fragile. “They are at risk of developing asthma and acute bronchitis, and studies have shown that exposure to pollution can significantly affect their lung growth,” said Jorge Saravia, a pulmonologist.

Other pollution-related conditions



In addition to respiratory problems, air pollution also has negative effects on other areas of health:

Neurological diseases: According to neurologist Fernando Lizárraga, prolonged exposure to air pollutants increases the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. “Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress can damage neuronal cells and affect brain function,” he said. Dermatological problems: Pollutants damage the skin barrier, leading to conditions such as dermatitis, acne and premature ageing. Dr Solanki noted that “prolonged exposure to pollution accelerates skin ageing due to free radicals and chronic inflammation.” Mental health issues: Air pollution is also linked to mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression and concentration problems. These conditions may be a consequence of systemic inflammation and oxidative stress affecting the brain after prolonged exposure to harmful particles.

Measures to reduce the impact on health



In order to minimize the effects of pollution on health, it is important to follow certain recommendations:

Avoid direct exposure: Reduce physical activity in areas with high vehicle traffic. Wear a mask: Use high-efficiency face masks to filter out fine particles. Keeping plants at home: They help improve indoor air quality. Monitor health: Conduct frequent medical check-ups to detect health problems related to pollution.

Engineer Torres also highlights the Importance of adopting sustainable means of transport and modernizing the vehicle fleet“decarbonizing transportation to improve air quality and public health in Lima.”

