This November 25 marks the 30th anniversary since the animated classic of Disney, aladdin, hit theaters. Fortunately for the children of the time, it had a couple of very well received video game adaptations. Back when movie games weren’t just about making money.

Many grew up with these adventures, be it the Sega version created by Virgin Entertainment or the SNES version created by Capcom.. This causes that they are often compared and there are different discussions about which one is the best. Therefore, we take advantage of its thirtieth anniversary to try to answer this question.

What makes Sega’s Aladdin special?

Those who played Aladdin on Sega were met with a 2D platformer, with graphics that resembled animation. In this aspect this version was superior, since the power of the Genesis made it look better than the SNES. But that is not the only difference.

In the Sega game, our hero could defend himself in different ways. The main one is a sword, but he also had some apples that he uses as projectiles. Not to mention, there were a couple of environment elements to take out enemies. One was a camel that he could jump on to make it spit and another was a lamp that when hit caused an explosion.

Although Aladdin for Sega generally followed the plot of the film, it took some licenses in its levels. Since here we visit ruins in the desert and even set foot on the sultan’s palace, we also explore more of the latter but when it is already under the control of Jafar.

Surely those who played it in their childhood remember spending hours on this title. However, you will be surprised to know that it can be finished in just 32 minutes. But we must admit that during all that time the experience is quite fun. Still to this day.

What about the SNES version?

The Super Nintendo version of Aladdin didn’t look bad, but the Sega Genesis version definitely looked better. In what did exceed Nintendo’s is in the sound section. Since it allowed us to enjoy their classic songs, although with a touch of video game music.

This version was a more traditional platform game. The only ways to defend yourself were by jumping on enemies or throwing apples. Unlike the Sega version, the latter only stopped enemies, but did not eliminate them.

Another important difference with this version of the Aladdin game is that it is quite faithful to the animated film. There is no level that makes us go outside of what we saw. But this works in its favor, since it gives us the opportunity to live memorable moments. Like the number of Faithful Friend and the night flight with Princess Jasmine. Not to mention that the final boss is Jafar in his snake form and not just the sorcerer like in Sega

Curiously, although it does not include as many alternate levels, in the end it gives more fun time than its Sega counterpart. Since finishing Aladdin for Super Nintendo will take you about 45 minutes. Even so, surely it is much less than what you remember from your childhood.

In the end which Aladdin is the best

In terms of criticism, we found that Sega’s version of Aladdin had a better reception. However this was only for a few points, and they are relatively similar. YoEven Shinji Mikami, producer of the SNES version, said that he preferred the Sega version because it has a sword and better animation.

Although the Sega version is the best, we consider both versions to be different enough. In our opinion, both are worthy of giving them a chance. Although you will surely have your favorite depending on the first one you had access to.

Best of all, you can enjoy both versions on current consoles. Since a few years ago it was launched Disney Classic Games Collection. In this compilation you will find all versions of Aladdin as well as The Lion King and The Jungle Book games.

So if we already woke up your nostalgia and made you want to visit Agrabah again, you know how to do it. Do you have a favorite version of this Disney classic? Tell us in the comments.

