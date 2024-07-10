He Nissan Versa It is the best-selling vehicle in 2023 and in the entire first quarter of 2024, according to the report of the Mexican Association of Automotive Distributors (AMDA) with data from Inegi, and if it is also your favorite and you would like to drive it, then let us tell you how to buy it.

One of the ways to acquire a vehicle is through a automotive credit in which you contemplate a down payment and monthly payments until liquidation, this financing plan can be adjusted to your possibilities, so today in Debate we have the details.

If you have contemplated a down payment of 20 thousand to 30 thousand pesos for your next new car, then we are going to give you the two options and how the monthly payments are so that you can determine if the Nissan Versa is ideal for you.

Let’s see, if you want to give $20 thousand pesos for the down payment on your Nissan Versa, you can consider that we are also going to add $9,572 of Commission for openingwith a financing at 72 months.

Nissan Versa 2024: This is what you will pay in monthly payments with a DOWN PAYMENT of 20 thousand and 30 thousand pesos. Photo: Nissan

In this way your monthly payments would be $7,336 pesos. Now, like everything New carwe need to have car insurance, which you can pay in cash or finance it to make monthly payments.

With affordable coverage for Mexico City, the cheapest car insurance is GNP with a cost of $10,173 pesos in cash, while requesting financing would cost $941 pesos per month.

If you have $30 thousand pesos in your pocket to give hitchthen consider an opening commission of $9,282, you can also obtain a 72-month car loan.

The monthly payments for the Nissan Versa would then be $7,070 pesos, and the car insurance costs remain the same, the next insurance option if you do not want GNP, would be Chubbwith an annual cost of $10,693 or $989 pesos per month.

So there you have two options, whether you want to give $20 thousand or $30 thousand pesos as a minimum down payment for the Nissan Versa, now you can calmly analyze if this sedan is the perfect car for you.