Beings of Light, the Archangels not only do they contribute their energy at times when we need conflict resolution, but also govern the 12 signs of the zodiac with their help, since they are associated with them through the 4 elements.

First of all, we must explain that the Archangels are celestial energies, created by our God, who work more directly with humans. That is why they are associated with the natural elements, the cardinal points and the signs of the zodiac.

We always mention 7 Archangels, of which 4 are main: Michael, Gabriel, Raphael and Uriel.

They are associated with Cardinal points (South East West North); but also to four elements of nature (Fire, Water, Air, Earth). For this reason they can be associated with signs.

The Archangels are associated with the four elements and, therefore, they can be associated with the signs.

FIRE SIGNS: Aries, Leo and Sagittarius

They are governed by Archangel Michael. Associated with the South cardinal point, its day is Sunday and its color is blue. As the Archangel Michael is considered the head of the angelic armies, he governs the signs of fire, characterized by his Great Courage.

This Archangel is called to request protection, for cases of Justice and in search of safety. As fire signs have a tendency to be carried away by temptations; Archangel Michael guides them through good roads.

WATER SIGNS: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

They are governed by Archangel Gabriel. Associated with the cardinal point East, where the sun rises: these signs are for this very reason considered hope and revelation, their day is Wednesday and their color is white.

This Archangel Gabriel is the most famous, he is the one who announced the conception of Jesus, as well as it is assumed that he was the one who dictated the Koran to Muhammad. He is a messenger that is why he governs communications Y how to express ourselves.

It helps to keep negative thoughts away and be able to change them for ideas that give peace. It is associated with inspiration, the harmony and the purity.



The Archangels are always ready to assist us.

AIR SIGNS: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

They are governed by Archangel Raphael, its cardinal point is the West, its day is Thursday and its color, green.

He is the one who accompanies in all healing processes, either physical or spiritual, because this Archangel is going to give that balance between the emotions and the health of the body. That is why people with these signs have a tendency to service.

EARTH SIGNS: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn

They are governed by Archangel Uriel. Its cardinal point is North, its day is Friday and the color is orange.

As protector of the earth signs, this Archangel is associated with the harmony of being and material, but more with the gifts of the Earth. It is very invoked in times of shortage and when lighting is needed and mental clarity.

Nadir Otermin Hamed. Holistic Master. Angeologist. Courses all year round.