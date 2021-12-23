Home page world

From: Vincent Büssow, Andreas Apetz

The Omikron variant is on the rise. In a short time, the mutation should also be predominant in Germany. The corona situation in the news ticker.

The new corona-Variant * Omikron spread worldwide at a rapid pace.

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* (SPD*) speaks of an inevitable omicron wave shortly after the turn of the year. Therefore apply Strict Corona rules on New Year’s Eve*.

Booster vaccinations are supposed to help against the spread. The manufacturers of the Corona vaccines* are also working on modified vaccines. All information about the Omikron variant at a glance.

+++ 7 p.m .: The virologist Christian Drosten* communicated new assessments of the impact of Omikron in Germany and the world of the press. His current “greatest concern” with regard to the Corona variant is therefore China, said the head of the Charité virology department in an interview with sueddeutsche.de. “The vaccine that was used there has a poor effectiveness against this variant,” Drosten justified his concern and spoke of a real danger.

At the national level, the spread of Omikron will be slowed down by the current contact restrictions and the caution of people in private, believes Drosten. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how the current measures to contain the corona variant work. Should the situation worsen, Drosten believes that a 1G regulation could be considered, which only boosted people have access.

The virologist also warned of what would happen if Omikron was “run through now” with a glance at the vaccination pick. Accordingly, there will be “many dead” and “full intensive care units”, so Drosten in an interview with sueddeutsche.de.

The virologist Christian Drosten said that the contact restrictions in Germany would slow down the spread of Omikron. (Archive image) © Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa

Omikron variant: RKI reports first death in Germany

+++ 2.45 p.m .: The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported the first death after infection with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. As can be seen from the RKI’s daily overview of Omikron cases, the deceased was between 60 and 79 years old.

So far, 3198 Covid-19 cases have been assigned to the Omikron variant. This corresponds to an increase in cases of 25 percent (plus 810 cases) compared to the previous day. Only cases are counted in which detection by means of whole genome sequencing or a laboratory diagnostic suspicion by means of variant-specific PCR showed an infection with Omikron.

The Corona variant Omikron is considered more infectious than other Sars-CoV-2 mutations. (Symbol photo) © National Institute of Infectious Diseases / Imago

Omikron: According to Karl Lauterbach, the fifth corona wave is unavoidable

First report from Thursday, December 23rd, 2021: Frankfurt – The “Omikron wave can no longer be prevented,” warned Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) at the press conference with RKI boss Lothar Wieler on Wednesday (December 22nd, 2021). After the rapid spread of the mutation in Great Britain and Denmark, it is only a matter of time before the fifth wave also reaches Germany.

According to experts, the Omikron variant will strike shortly after the turn of the year in Germany. “The measures we have taken are working,” said Lauterbach, calming down in the same breath with the sad prognosis. By the “measures taken”, the SPD health minister means the tightening of the Christmas holidays and New Year’s Eve decided by the Corona summit.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in conversation with RKI boss Lothar Wieler. © Jürgen Heinrich / imago

Omicron variant: The first week of January is the set day

The Corona rules for the end of the year include stricter contact restrictions and the nationwide closure of bars, clubs and discos. This is intended to slow down the rapid spread of the Omikron variant. The mutation has not yet prevailed in Germany. The German health authorities have reported around 3200 cases so far.

But it won’t stay that way in the long run: “We don’t have a big, fast wave yet. That will change at the turn of the year and in the first week of January ”, the Federal Minister of Health at WDR 2 predicted on Thursday (23.12.2021). The most important tool to protect the health system and its infrastructure is the booster vaccination. “What we know for sure is that we need a booster vaccination.” It can be assumed that a third vaccination “prevents 70 to 80 percent of symptomatic cases of illness”. In the course of the year a fourth vaccination would be necessary. Stiko recently created a new framework for booster vaccinations and is now recommending a booster vaccination after three months.

As is well known, the Vaccination protection drops rapidly after a short time after the corona second vaccination*, the corrected question arises, how long a third or even fourth vaccination will last. Could regular vaccination appointments become a routine like with the flu? According to Lauterbach, this question cannot be answered seriously. “You can’t say anything about the vaccination routine yet.” You have to check how long the booster vaccination lasts.

Omicron wave: what’s next for Corona?

The further course of the coronapandemic* Lauterbach cannot predict either: “Nobody knows. That would be a look into the crystal ball. But I assume that new variants will emerge. Nobody can say whether they will become more dangerous. ”As with Omikron, new variants could lead to new waves and new vaccinations.

In any case, you have to maintain "flexibility" and constantly adapt the measures to the respective developments and new medical findings, said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach. For 2022, Germany has 80 million vaccine doses have already been ordered from Biontech*, which should be adapted to the new Corona variant. (aa // vbu / dpa)