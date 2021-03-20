Water is the main component of the human body, as it constitutes an amount ranging between 50 to 70% of a person’s weight.

This is why adequate and regular consumption of water has many health benefits, as the amount of water that a person drinks daily plays an important role in maintaining the health of the body, and this is why nutritionists recommend drinking 8 to 10 cups of water every day to maintain good health, as water helps to maintain Significant body moisture, which is necessary because most of the body’s cells need water to function properly, so which one is better for our health?

Some prefer warm or lukewarm water because of its benefits to the body, some prefer to drink water at the same body temperature (37 degrees Celsius), this means that the body temperature will not increase or decrease, and the blood vessels and muscles relax in a natural way in addition to reducing abdominal pain. Headache It also helps lower blood pressure. Lukewarm water also helps ease digestion and protects against constipation. The warmth of the water makes it reach the stomach faster and facilitates the digestion process, especially after eating heavy meals, as it helps to break down fats better.

Warm water also helps rid the body of toxins, which shows the freshness of the skin as it also enhances the production of collagen that is beneficial to the skin.

But all of these advantages do not necessarily mean that the alternative (cold water) lacks the advantages, cold water also has many advantages as it helps to burn additional calories, because consuming cold water makes the body work in addition to bringing it to the body temperature, which is a process that helps Burn fat and consume extra energy.

According to the “Al-Ghad” website, cold water is the “refreshing” solution when feeling tired and exhausted, as it raises the pulse and increases the adrenaline pumping in the body. But the disadvantages of cold water are clearly visible in the digestive process, eating cold water during or immediately after eating, may lead to an increase in the hardness of fats and oils and thus difficult to digest, so experts advise those suffering from digestive problems to avoid cold water and resort to warm or lukewarm water .

Resorting to warm or cold water varies according to different peoples and cultural backgrounds. In Asian countries, for example, drinking warm or lukewarm water is common, and in Chinese medicine it is recommended to drink hot water mixed with lemon juice. Honey as a way to reduce weight. The opposite is evident in the Arab countries, especially in the hot summer days, when cold or even icy water is more popular.