Bobby Deol has completed 25 years working in Bollywood. Bobby, who made his debut with the film ‘Barsat’ in the year 1995, is celebrating the completion of 25 years of his career. Recently, he told that he had suffered a serious injury during the shooting of the first film ‘Barsaat’, due to which a rod is still stuck in his leg. This incident happened while Bobby was shooting the first scene of the film. In this scene, Bobby was seen entering the horse. Recently, Bobby Deol told about his first film in an interview and said – ‘While shooting the first scene, he collided with another horse and broke his leg. He had to undergo two surgeries due to injury.

According to media reports, Bobby said – ‘In my first film’ Barsaat ‘, my brother (Sunny Deol) wanted to make my introduction scene the best. We were in the Lake District of England. Was my first shot. I crashed into another horse and broke my leg. It was a very bad injury. I still have a rod in my leg. It healed after two surgeries’.

Let me tell you that Bobby has completed 25 years in the film industry. Recently, he also wrote a post on his social media to share this happiness with the fans. Bobby wrote- ‘It has been 25 years in films. A journey that began in October 1995. A fabulous and emotional. I proudly say that I have seen many ups and downs during this period. In these 25 years, I learned one thing that never give up, always keep moving forward ‘. Apart from this, Bobby made his digital debut this year. His web series ‘Claus of 83’ and ‘Ashram’ have been highly appreciated by the audience.