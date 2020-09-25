D.he example with the two hearts is popular for plug-in hybrids. And it’s a coherent picture. The car is powered by two machines, each of which can work on its own, but also like to do it together. The most important thing about a PHEV, the abbreviation for Plug-in-Hybrid Electric Vehicle, is without a doubt the ability to do more than just drive around corners purely electrically. It must be at least 40 kilometers in order to benefit from government subsidies when purchasing. All modern PHEVs can do that too, the 3-series BMW, for example, can travel around 60 kilometers. Audi announces that the upcoming PHEV will drive a good 80 kilometers electrically, the new S-Class from Mercedes should even cover 100 kilometers.

Of course, that always depends on the size of the batteries, which are much smaller than those in pure electric cars. The capacities are usually around 15 to 20 kWh. With the plug-in, installation space is an important asset. Slight reductions in trunk volume usually have to be made, the battery has to go somewhere, but also the tank and the exhaust for the combustion engine. Almost all PHEVs work with a gasoline engine as a companion for the electric motor, a diesel as a partner would be technically possible and is offered occasionally (Mercedes-Benz); The marriage of the systems is technically even more complex, a diesel is generally more expensive than a gasoline engine, and Audi argues that construction is being made for the world market, and that the compression-ignition engine as such is traditionally not welcomed in many countries.

You can’t avoid regular charging

There is a myth that many company car drivers only want to take advantage of the tax advantage, never charge the batteries and then chase 12 liters through the tank on long-distance trips, the employer pays. This may be the case in individual cases, but it is also clear that a PHEV is only used sensibly if the battery is charged regularly, at home or in the office or on the go. You have to make the effort of plugging and unplugging. For most people’s daily driving profile, 40 to 60 kilometers is always sufficient. More than 60 different plug-in vehicles are now on offer. This is one of the strengths of the German manufacturers, there are sedans, station wagons and of course SUVs. Small cars are not available, the technology is too expensive for that.

The basic idea is to combine the advantages of both types of drive, to use the combustion engine for long distances and the electric motor in the city. Should there ever be a driving ban for combustion engines in the city, this will fuel the plug-in technology again. The simple hybrids, which also have an additional electric motor, but cannot charge its battery from the mains, were left out.

Opinions on the plug-in hybrid are divided. The question of the purpose is easy to answer: It depends on the purpose.

In the city, hybrids play to their strengths

The most famous of these hybrid cars and a pioneer of technology is the Toyota Prius, which was launched in 1997. A small electric motor with a small battery supports the large combustion engine when accelerating, short distances can also be covered purely electrically. Like its brothers, a hybrid car recuperates, which means that the battery is recharged when braking and decelerating. Hybrids particularly show their strengths in cities. There is a lot of electric driving in stop-and-go, in contrast to the diesel or gasoline engine, the hybrid is much more economical in the city than when driving overland. That’s why you see it quite often as a taxi. The constant charging is of course also eliminated, the driver doesn’t have to worry about anything other than refueling, just as usual.

We come to the “mild hybrid”. This is about engines that are just a bit hybridized. It is not driven purely electrically at all, a small electric motor and a small battery support you when you accelerate and also collects energy when you decelerate. In addition, electrical engineering replaces the classic starter. Like its big brothers, a mild hybrid also recovers. Some mild hybrids can also “sail”, that is, coast without gas, which in turn saves fuel. Most of the time, powerful 48-volt electrical systems are used because systems such as air conditioning or power steering have to run without a motor. The serial hybrids play a minor role, as in the Honda Jazz: the combustion engine acts as a generator that produces the electricity for the electric motor.