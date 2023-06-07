When preparing a sandwich or cake for lunch, the ham it is usually a practical and delicious choice.

However, a quality study carried out by the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) reveals what are the least healthy hamsthose that contain high levels of sodium and fat, ingredients that are harmful to health if consumed in excess.

Profeco carried out an exhaustive investigation to evaluate the nutritional and sanitary quality of the ham brands available in small shops and supermarkets. He study it focused on the nutritional content, the sanitary quality and the meat used in the elaboration of the products.

According to the research results, these are the ham brands identified as the least healthy:

Hams with more fat:

Aurrera, cooked ham: 8.70 percent fat.

Sparta Virginia, turkey ham: 3.91 percent fat.

Zwan Premium Well-being, turkey ham: 3.82 percent fat.

Zwan Premium, leg ham: 3.76 percent fat.

Peñaranda, ham with fine herbs: 4.74 percent fat.

Hams with more sodium:

Galy, cooked pork and turkey ham: 1.07 g sodium per 100 g.

Bafar, Virginia turkey ham: 1.13 g sodium per 100 g.

Dices, Virginia Turkey Ham: 1.06 g sodium per 100 g.

Parma Campestre, leg ham: 1.08 g of sodium per 100 g.

Peñaranda, York-type ham: 0.81 g of sodium per 100 g.

It is important to remember that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a daily sodium intake not more than 2,000 mg to prevent cardiovascular diseases and hypertension.

With this information, consumers will be able to make more informed decisions when choosing their ham. Aware of the risks associated with excessive sodium and fat consumption, they will be able to opt for healthier alternatives that suit their dietary needs.

Profeco seeks to promote the health and well-being of consumers by providing clear and precise information on the products found on the market.. Consumers are advised to check product labels and compare nutritional values ​​before making their purchases.

Remember that a good diet is essential to maintain a healthy lifestyle.