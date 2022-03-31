Last month, we presented you with a report that revealed which console had the most cheaters, but this time we’re going to be a bit more specific and focus on the game that has the most cheaters. And not only that, but we’ll also tell you why people cheat and when cheating is actually considered spoiling the experience.

An extensive new analysis by All Home Connections, which surveyed over a thousand players, reveals which game has the most cheaters, as well as the number of people who use these cheats on a regular basis. To obtain these results, this medium collected information on the most popular games and cheats today, and then used them as the basis for their survey.

Agree with 30% of the respondents, cheating makes games much more interesting to play once you’ve beaten them for the first time without cheating. 46% of them They mention that using cheats is not actually cheating, because cheats are created by developers to help with the testing process.

On the other hand, it is also mentioned that Grand Theft Auto V is the game with the most cheaters, since up to 14 states in the United States looking for tricks GTA 5” on Google constantly. About 246 thousand of these searches are carried out monthly. Second we have Fortnitefollowed by Valheim, Among Us and others that you can see below.

Interestingly, it seems that the tricks of GTA V they are actually tied to its single-player mode and not the On-linealthough surely this second section will also have its fair share of hackers, but RockstarGames You’ve done a good job of containing them.

Publisher’s note: I think I speak for many when I say that the problem is not cheating in single-player games, since we are not really affecting anyone but ourselves. Once you start cheating in online games that’s where the problem comes in, and that’s also when the studios start to worry.

Via: All Home Connections