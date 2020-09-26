Sachin Tendulkar has no doubt that if Dean Jones were playing in the era of T20 cricket, he would have been the most sought after batsman. The 59-year-old former Australian cricketer died of a heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai on Thursday. He was in India in connection with the Indian Premier League commentary. Tendulkar also recalled Australia’s 1991–92 tour and said he loved watching Jones bat when he was young.

He believes that he would have done well in T20 cricket given Jones’ unflappable batting. Tendulkar said that he would definitely be the most popular T20 player. There is no doubt about it. He said that if he had been in the auction, Dino (Jones) would have had the most demand. He was a great stroke player. He had no match in the race between the wickets and was a great fielder. He had everything that is needed in a T20.

Tendulkar said that he was such a good one-day player that he would be able to adjust easily in T20 cricket. Cricket’s formats are dynamic, but he would adapt himself and be one of the top players in the T20. Tendulkar recalled how Jones used to dominate the fast bowlers in the eighties, when there was no time for aggressive batting. He said that he played whatever cricket he played in the eighties and early nineties and was a player ahead of his time. He used to dominate the fast bowlers and it was in the eighties.